Wait, you didn’t actually think that all the biggest sales of the season were over just because today is Christmas Eve, did you? Well think again because there are a bunch of killer deals that can still be found online on Monday. We’ve been covering excellent last-minute deals all day long here on the site, but there’s one sale we haven’t yet mentioned and it’s definitely worth checking out. It’s taking place right now on the Best Buy website, and the store is calling it the “Last-Second Savings Event.” This big sale offers terrific deals on tons of different popular products from Apple, Bose, Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung, Asus, LG, and more, and it only lasts for one day on Monday.

Shop Best Buy’s “Last-Second Savings Event” sale right here on the site, or look below check for our 10 favorite deals from today’s big sale.

iPhone XR From $374.99

Available on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models

Requires qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone 7 Plus or newer model

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max From $624.99

Available on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models

Requires qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone 7 Plus or newer model

Sharp 55″ Class LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV

Roku Smart TV

Roku TV offers access to stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from one simple, intuitive interface. 54.6″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Sharp 55″ Class LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV: $299.99 (reg. $449.99)

Save up to $150 on select MacBook Pro models

Touch Bar

Touch ID

Brilliant Retina display

Seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650

Ultrafast SSD

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life*

Force Touch trackpad

Available in space gray and silver

Save $50 or $150 on select MacBook Air models

Dual-core Intel Core i5 or i7 processor

Intel HD Graphics 6000

Fast SSD storage

8GB memory

Two USB 3 ports

Thunderbolt 2 port

SDXC port

Up to 12 hours of battery life*

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Multi-Touch trackpad

Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 3

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof²

watchOS 5

Aluminum case

Save up to $300 on Microsoft Surface Laptops and Tablets

Built for performance.

The new Surface Book 2 runs professional-grade software with high-speed Intel processors, blazing NVIDIA graphics, lightning-fast storage, and delivers up to 17 hours of battery life.1 Adapts to the ways you create.

The new Surface Book 2 is a versatile laptop, powerful tablet, and portable studio in one. Get more done with four modes of use. Laptop Mode.

Surface Book 2 is a sleek, portable powerhouse. Tackle complex tasks on the go with up to 17 hours of battery life. 1 Get productive with a full keyboard and large trackpad, or the interactive touchscreen. Tablet Mode

Detach the stunning PixelSense™ Display to transform Surface Book 2 into a thin and powerful quad-core Intel® Core™ i7 tablet you can take anywhere. Windows Mixed Reality Ultra Ready

Push your gaming and VR exhilaration to the limit with Windows Mixed Reality Ultra. This PC is compatible with Windows Mixed Reality headsets.Learn more › Studio Mode.

Fold Surface Book 2 into Studio Mode to draw and sketch in a comfortable, natural position. Add Surface Dial,* Pen* and touch for an immersive creative experience. View Mode.

Detach the screen with the push of a button, turn it around, and reattach to share content and presentations. Interact with Cortana 7 using voice commands. Perfect for watching a movie or playing your favorite games. Designed with innovation in every detail.

Lightweight and powerful with unprecedented performance in a laptop this size. Get ideas down fast with a backlit keyboard and a display for touch and Surface Pen*. Powers the best of Microsoft.

Create in 3D, whether in PowerPoint, Word, and Excel docs,4 or inking in Paint 3D. Unwind with a Windows Mixed Reality headset* and play the latest Xbox* and PC games.* Complete your experience with Surface accessories.

Introducing the new Surface Precision Mouse. Precise control. Personally customizable. Surface Pen

Create without limits. Surface Dial

A completely new way to interact with technology. Save $20 on Office today

When you buy a new Surface device

Logitech Harmony 700 8-Device Universal Remote

Controls up to 8 devices

For easy control over your home theater components. Online setup

Lets you customize up to 23 favorite channels. Backlit buttons

For easy visibility in dim light. System requirements

Windows 7, 8 or 10 or Mac OS X 10.7 or later.

Logitech Harmony 700 8-Device Universal Remote: $39.99 (reg. $119.99)

Apple HomePod

Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound

Spatial awareness that senses its location

Built to bring out the best in Apple Music

Learns what you like based on what you play

Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks

Controls your smart home accessories

Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.

Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.

Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.

Apple HomePod: $249.99 (reg. $349.99)

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth to your device for wireless listening

The award-winning sound and design you’ve come to love from Beats

Up to 40 hours of battery life for multiday use

With Fast Fuel, five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback when the battery is low

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use

Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and foldable to go everywhere you do

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $189.99 (reg. $299.99)