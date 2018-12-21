Best Buy’s one-day Apple sale is packed full of deals

Christmas Eve is just three days away and you deserve a pat on the back because you finished all of your holiday shopping. Actually, you deserve more than just a pat on the back… you deserve to treat yourself to something special. As it turns out, there’s a big sale going on right now on Best Buy that offers deep discounts on anything and everything you might want from Apple. There’s only one problem: this big Apple sale is only one day long. Shop Best Buy’s entire one-day Apple sale right here on the site, or check out our picks below to see some of the best bargains in Friday’s big sale.
Save up to $675 on iPhone X
- Available on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models
- Requires qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone 7 Plus or newer model
iPhone XR From $364.99
- Available on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models
- Requires qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone 7 Plus or newer model
iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max From $624.99
- Available on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models
- Requires qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone 7 Plus or newer model
iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Starting at $6/mo
- Available on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models
Save up to $800 on select MacBook Pro models
- Touch Bar
- Touch ID
- Brilliant Retina display
- Seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650
- Ultrafast SSD
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Up to 10 hours of battery life*
- Force Touch trackpad
- Available in space gray and silver
Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 64GB
- 11″ edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color¹
- A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- 12.0MP back camera, 7.0MP TrueDepth front camera
- Four-speaker audio with wider stereo sound
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Up to 10 hours of battery life³
- USB-C connector for charging and accessories
- iOS 12 with Group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, Screen Time, and more
- Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change
Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 64GB: $759.99 (reg. $799.99)
Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 3
- GPS
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual-core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swimproof²
- watchOS 5
- Aluminum case
Apple HomePod
- Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound
- Spatial awareness that senses its location
- Built to bring out the best in Apple Music
- Learns what you like based on what you play
- Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks
- Controls your smart home accessories
- Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.
- Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.
- Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.
Apple HomePod: $249.99 (reg. $349.99)
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
- Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth to your device for wireless listening
- The award-winning sound and design you’ve come to love from Beats
- Up to 40 hours of battery life for multiday use
- With Fast Fuel, five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback when the battery is low
- Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use
- Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and foldable to go everywhere you do
- Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $199.99 (reg. $299.99)
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless
- Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless workout freedom
- Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts
- With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low
- Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training
- Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability
- Dynamic, high-performance sound pushes you to the next level
- Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless: $99.99 (reg. $199.99)
Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Earphones
- Connect to your device via Class 1 Bluetooth® for wireless listening
- Up to 8 hours of battery life when you’re on the go
- With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback when the battery is low
- A variety of eartip options offers personalized comfort
- The Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with easy purse and pocket portability
- Authentic, clear acoustics deliver crisp sound fit for your life
- Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Earphones: $99.99 (reg. $119.99)