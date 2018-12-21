Best Buy Apple Sale
Best Buy’s one-day Apple sale is packed full of deals

Zach Epstein
December 21st, 2018 at 12:03 PM

Christmas Eve is just three days away and you deserve a pat on the back because you finished all of your holiday shopping. Actually, you deserve more than just a pat on the back… you deserve to treat yourself to something special. As it turns out, there’s a big sale going on right now on Best Buy that offers deep discounts on anything and everything you might want from Apple. There’s only one problem: this big Apple sale is only one day long. Shop Best Buy’s entire one-day Apple sale right here on the site, or check out our picks below to see some of the best bargains in Friday’s big sale.

Save up to $675 on iPhone X

  • Available on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models
  • Requires qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone 7 Plus or newer model

iPhone XR From $364.99

  • Available on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models
  • Requires qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone 7 Plus or newer model

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max From $624.99

  • Available on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models
  • Requires qualified activation and trade-in of an iPhone 7 Plus or newer model

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Starting at $6/mo

  • Available on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models

Save up to $800 on select MacBook Pro models

  • Touch Bar
  • Touch ID
  • Brilliant Retina display
  • Seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i5
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life*
  • Force Touch trackpad
  • Available in space gray and silver

Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 64GB

  • 11″ edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color¹
  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12.0MP back camera, 7.0MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Four-speaker audio with wider stereo sound
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life³
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories
  • iOS 12 with Group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, Screen Time, and more
  • Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change

Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 3

  • GPS
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Digital Crown
  • S3 with dual-core processor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Swimproof²
  • watchOS 5
  • Aluminum case

Apple HomePod

  • Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound
  • Spatial awareness that senses its location
  • Built to bring out the best in Apple Music
  • Learns what you like based on what you play
  • Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks
  • Controls your smart home accessories
  • Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.
  • Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.
  • Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

  • Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth to your device for wireless listening
  • The award-winning sound and design you’ve come to love from Beats
  • Up to 40 hours of battery life for multiday use
  • With Fast Fuel, five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback when the battery is low
  • Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use
  • Sleek, streamlined design that’s durable and foldable to go everywhere you do
  • Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless

  • Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth® with your device for wireless workout freedom
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts
  • With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low
  • Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training
  • Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability
  • Dynamic, high-performance sound pushes you to the next level
  • Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Earphones

  • Connect to your device via Class 1 Bluetooth® for wireless listening
  • Up to 8 hours of battery life when you’re on the go
  • With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback when the battery is low
  • A variety of eartip options offers personalized comfort
  • The Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with easy purse and pocket portability
  • Authentic, clear acoustics deliver crisp sound fit for your life
  • Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

