Now that 2018 is winding down we can safely say that it has been a banner year at the box office. A whopping 15 movies this year have managed to gross more than $500 million worldwide, including four movies that pulled in over $1 billion. That list includes Incredibles 2 at $1.24 billion, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with $1.30 billion, Black Panther with $1.35 billion, and Avengers: Infinity War, which managed to gross a ridiculous $2.05 billion at the box office. In case you’re wondering, that makes Infinity War the fourth highest grossing movie in history behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Titanic, and Avatar, which raked in $2.79 billion worldwide.

Marvel was indeed the top studio yet again in 2018, and 2019 is shaping up to be more of the same. There will be five additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will premiere next year, and they’re all shaping up to be smash hits at the box office. Are they all among the most hotly anticipated new films of 2019, though?

Marvel continued to crush it this year, dominating the box office domestically and abroad. In 2019, we have five different Marvel movies to look forward to. We’ll finally meet Captain Marvel in early March, and then we get to see how Captain Marvel and the rest of the Avengers who remain will resurrect their fallen comrades and defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame in late April. The Dark Phoenix makes her debut in early June, and Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres almost exactly one month later in early July. Then, just under a month after that, The New Mutants will hit theaters in early August.

All of those Marvel movies will undoubtedly dominate the box office, but there are other studios with hotly anticipated movies set to hit theaters next year. And what better resource is there than IMDb to tell us which forthcoming movies are the most eagerly anticipated among theater goers?

IMDb put its 250 million monthly unique visitors to use to find out which upcoming movies people want to see most. Using pageviews as the determining factor, IMDb released a list of the top 10 most anticipated movies of 2019. Did your favorites make the list? Let’s take a look — all 10 movies are listed below along with their release dates.

10. Hellboy (April 12th)

9. Aladdin (May 24th)

8. Joker (October 4th)

7. Glass (January 18th)

6. It: Chapter Two (September 16th)

5. The Irishman

4. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (August 9th)

3. Dark Phoenix (June 7th)

2. Avengers: Endgame (April 26th)

1. Captain Marvel (March 8th)

There aren’t many surprises on the list, though we can’t say we’re pleased that Joker made the list (it’s an abomination… there’s only one Joker). Check out IMDb’s big reveal video, which is embedded below.