Did you miss yesterday's roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free? Well definitely go back and check it out because there are still some freebies to be found. We've got a fresh list of apps for you to look through on Wednesday though, and you'll find it below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Net Status – Server Monitor

Normally $3.99.

Net Status lets you get a fast glimpse of what is happening now with your hosts, routers and other network devices connected to the Internet or LAN. The tool checks network services your hosts run for availability and presents the information in a convenient way in order to speed up the diagnostics of network problems. With Net Status you can quickly and easily determine which hosts and services are down from your monitoring list. Net Status employs asynchronous algorithms that allow Net Status to operate really fast. Fractions of a second are needed to check a host with quite a number of running services. Even problematic hosts won’t slow down the check process for a time much longer than a timeout you specify. FEATURES

– Group hosts into multiple checklists

– Automatic scan of hosts for running services

– E-mail check results

– Predefined services for your convenience

– Possibility to add custom services

– Checks ICMP, TCP and UDP

– MAC address and hardware vendor lookup

– Wake on LAN or Wi-Fi

– Wake over the Internet (using proper routers)

– Ping hosts with integrated tool

– WHOIS hostnames, IP addresses

– Ultrafast asynchronous network I/O

Wallpaper Fix

Normally $0.99.

Do you have a hard time setting a picture as your wallpaper? Do your pics look zoomed in? Wallpaper Fix lets you freely resize and re-position your pictures quickly so that you can use them as your custom wallpaper backgrounds. (IAP required to unlock items) You can not only fix your wallpapers but you can convert all your old wallpapers into new using blur, alpha and powerful photo editor. You can also preview exactly how your wallpaper will look within the app before setting it as your background. It will save you time and you can make it look perfect before using it. NOTE: New iOS needs wallpapers to be of a specific size. This app adds a border to your image so it shows your wallpaper exactly how you want it to be in full view and in center of the view. There are no ads of any kind within this app. What are you waiting for? Download now!

Nice Trace – Traceroute

Normally $1.99.

Keep your network under control with Nice Trace – the most advanced traceroute app for iOS. The tool traces the route to the host in the Internet using easy, user-friendly interface and animations. You will immediately get information about any possible bottlenecks and problems since Nice Trace never stops working. It continues to monitor the whole path to the network resource in real time and keeps you informed. The specially designed asynchronous algorithm lets Nice Trace quickly pass through problematic hops not hanging on them, thus increasing the speed. Now you can reach the destination host fast like never before. FEATURES

– Real-time path monitoring with packet loss detection

– Easily spot possible network bottlenecks

– Country of origin detection of the network owner

– Network range and AS number lookup

– WHOIS hostnames, IP addresses, ASNs

– E-mail trace results

– Ultrafast asynchronous network I/O Displays hops information (when available):

– IP address

– Reverse hostname (PTR DNS record)

– Autonomous system (AS) number

– Country of the network owner

– Average packets round trip time (RTT)

– Counts of packets that were sent and received

– Percentage of the packet loss

– IP network range (in hop details)

– Other hops IP addresses and hostnames (in hop details)

Remote Drive for Mac

Normally $4.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files – use your iOS device to stream videos, view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home. AT A GLANCE

– Stream any video directly from your Mac;

– View photos or documents stored on your Mac;

– Transfer files between your Mac and your iOS device;

– Store anything on your iOS device and take it with you on the go;

– Mount your iOS device as drive on your Mac or Windows machine using WebDAV;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.9 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device.

Commander Compass

Normally $5.99.

Commander Compass is an essential offline GPS app for outdoors and off-road navigation. Packed with tools it serves as a hi-tech compass with maps, gyrocompass, GPS receiver, waypoint tracker, speedometer, altimeter, Sun, Moon and star finder, gyro horizon, and coordinate converter. It saves your custom places and waypoints, navigates precisely to them later, shows them on maps, displays detailed GPS info, measures distances, angles, and does a lot more. COMPASS & GYROCOMPASS Accuracy improvement techniques, special compass modes and calibration methods available in Commander Compass only make it a real instrument – the most advanced and accurate digital compass. FINDER, TRACKER & NAVIGATION Commander Compass operates in 3D to show real-time object positions, info and directions to them overlaid over maps or a simple background. Save current position, add points from maps, manually enter location coordinates and bearings, add stars by hand or use a built-in star catalogue. Find saved places and objects later simply by following directional arrows. Commander Compass tracks multiple targets simultaneously and shows their info – distance, direction, azimuth, elevation and estimated time of arrival. Copy, paste and share locations, coordinates and map links using many supported formats. GPS, SPEEDOMETER & ALTIMETER Find and track your location and get detailed real-time GPS data – coordinates in dozens of formats, altitude, course, current, maximum and vertical speed, using imperial, metric, nautical and surveying units. MAPS See your and targets’ positions on maps using different map styles and alternative map providers – plan waypoints and measure distances. NAVIGATE BY STARS Track positions of stars, Sun and Moon with arc second precision – use them as a reference to calibrate compass for maximum accuracy.

Dude! Look At That Car!

Normally $0.99.

Did you ever want to play pranks on your family and friends cars? Well now you can! Take a picture of their parked car and add prank damages to it. They will never know and watch their hilarious reactions! Includes tons of Police cars, fire trucks, firemen, TOW trucks, glass cracks, scratches, fire, bullet holes, smoke, damages, car boots, parking tickets, police officers, spiders and much more! IAP required to unlock save Download now!!! Disclaimer:

Dude! Look At that Car, its designs, and all other assets included in this application are the sole property of Simplegames & Saliha Bhutta. Any sort of reproduction of this app using app design and or assets found within this app will result in legal consequences.

