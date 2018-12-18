If yesterday’s roundup covering the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free wasn’t enough for you, then don’t worry because we’ve got a fresh roundup for you on Tuesday. You’ll find seven different apps on today’s list, and they span a bunch of different categories so there should be something for everyone. There are also still a few freebies in yesterday’s post though, so definitely check out that post if you missed it on Monday.

BLeBRiTY

Normally $0.99.

Game night just got blacker! BLeBRiTY is a new charades inspired game from Jesse Williams and his crew! Jesse Williams and his crew did it again! Presenting BLeBRiTY: This charades inspired gem boasts over 25 hilarious creative categories that are guaranteed to turn any gathering into an epic explosion of comedy and culture! Play with friends, family and your favorite cousins over the holidays, or when you’re waiting in line or a lobby. From ’80s Babies’ to ‘Things Bougie Black Folks Love’, from ‘HBCUs’ to ‘White Folks at the Cookout’ to ‘Celebrities Only Black Folks Know’, this gaming experience is made for us by us, and it’s fun for the whole family! Features:

– 25+ themed decks full of culture, color, and hilarity

– Play with your bestie, your crew, or the whole family during the holidays

– Just tilt your phone up or down to see how many cards you can guess before the time runs out

– Record and Keep videos of your hilarious game play for entertainment or sharing on social With titles, imagery, and terms we know and love, BLeBRiTY is sure to be THE GAME to turn any party all the way up! Let’s Get it!

Mini for Facebook

Normally $0.99.

Featured on BGR, iosnoops.com, AppShopper ,Yahoo, 148Apps.com and many other websites and Blogs !

#9 Ranked in US, #22 Ranked in Ghana and top 50 in many other countries in the social network PAID APP on App store

Rated 4+ star (Avg) by our Users for all the version . —————————————————————————————————–

Our Some User Reviews –

“It’s a great start on a very good idea. I gave it 5 stars over my previous four stars because of the developers quick response on fixing a couple of complaints. Don’t see that every day! ”

by2K6GTO – Mar 30, 2016 —————————————————————————————————–

# Very light App for Facebook with Lock Feature

# Use Facebook in private mode .

# Keep your Facebook data private

# Small size App 11 MB , very less compare to official app 144 MB . —————————————————————————————————–

** It is just not only Facebook lock , it is also a very light version of Facebook Note – Please write in review about your need , we will definitely add those feature in next version as we added many feature in version 2.0 , requested by our users . —————————————————————————————————–

Key Feature –

____________________________________________________________________

1. FACEBOOK

____________________________________________________________________ * Very Light version of Facebook

* Very small in size

* Bar Button to Use Facebook in very easy way

* Chat with Facebook friend

* Play video

* Share post with friends

* Basically All the feature of Facebook ____________________________________________________________________

2. PRIVACY AND SECURITY

____________________________________________________________________

* Lock App When App enter in Background .

* You can lock also Lock it by Lock button .

* App will be Lock automatically when you launch any another application.

* App will be Lock Automatically when you press Home button or Power Button.

* So no-one can Access your Facebook even when he got access your phone .

* You can change password Anytime in easy step . —————————————————————————————————–

# Don’t drain your battery so fast and don’t full up your device with junks !

# It is useful if you are running out of memory .

# Useful for the user who want to keep their Facebook data private

# Once Install Log in and have Fun ! # Lock your Facebook in case any other family member want to use your phone .

# Lock facebook in case many people access your phone .

# It also fast and take less running memory .

Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds

Normally $1.99.

Sounds was recorded in most beautiful places around world. All sounds recorded with high quality stereo condenser microphones and preamps. (besides generated sounds: white pink brown noises and binaural beats) Additional features:

Auto off timer

Reliable alarm clock Sounds:

white noise

pink noise

unicorn music box

teddy bear music box

ballerina music box

cat purring

morning forest

creek in forest

forest

tropical jungle with tree frogs

loro park

bonfire

heavy rain

heavy thunder

distant thunder

rain under umbrella

rain near window

light rain on street

rain on city street with traffic

sea with seagull

sand beach

baltic sea beach

underwater volcano

night sea

wind in open window

wind at the door

london train station

australian subway

moscow subway

chinese bus

highway

new york silent street

highway bridge

oscillating fan

3D printer

old radio tuning

old english clock

vacuum cleaner at work

wind chimes

gong 40″

gong 38″

binaural beat 1Hz lethargic

binaural beat 2Hz deep sleep

binaural beat 3Hz dreamless

binaural beat 4Hz drowsy

binaural beat 6Hz fantasy

binaural beat 8Hz relaxed

binaural beat 12Hz conscious

binaural beat 16Hz focus

binaural beat 24Hz active

Roscoff port

Amazon rainforest at night

Pazin, Istria (Croatia) at night

Eidar river (Iceland)

Goodak Edit

Normally $1.99.

Goodak Edit for quick and straight forward editing, a unique way to add artwork, beautiful message, photos of your daily life and traveling can be depicted as the most memorable moment, Be a part of this awesome design expression through photography. Find your special design tools, get creative and inspired using a fun list of hand artwork created by us, our simple design, paired with powerful and snappy tools, will give you the look you want in seconds. UNIQUE FEATURE

• Easily add text to photos.

• Enhance your images with magic filters.

• Blend photos to create your unique style.

• Filters specially designed for perfect selfies.

• Create personal quotes & event posters.

• Travel posts and social media posts.

Color Design

Normally $1.99.

do you want to find some good color?

or do you want to create your own color?

if so, the color design can help you solve these problems.

color design include more than 3000 colors and you can create your own color easily

Purrpad

Normally $0.99.

Purrpad a simple, beautiful and fast notepad app that lets your companion cat to type with you! Features:

– Kitty typing animations with kitty sounds!

– Minimal and simplistic design.

– Very fast and easy to use.

– Blue theme for people who feel more comfortable writing and reading in a lowlight situation or the ones who are sensitive to bright screens.

– Pink theme for people who prefer typing on a bright screen.

– Read/Modify/Create/Delete. Download Me Now! Meow! :3

Your kitty is waiting!

Super ToDo’s

Normally $1.99.

Super ToDo’s is a powerful and fast way to organize all the lists and tasks in your life. It features rock-solid syncing with iCloud so your lists are available on all of your devices: iPhone, iPad, and even Apple Watch when using cellular connectivity. It also supports the most modern features in iOS, including drag and drop, Siri, Safari share extensions, Today widget, location and time-based reminders, Siri Shortcuts, and much more. Features: Drag ToDo’s from list to list. Drag images into ToDo’s. Drag ToDo’s into other applications. Drag text from other application to create ToDo’s or add notes. And much more. Native Siri integration – create new tasks from Siri directly to Super ToDo’s. Say “Create a task using Super ToDo’s to pick up milk” and it’s done! Ability to add images as attachments to ToDo’s. Set repeating options for ToDo reminders. Swipe on ToDo’s to easily perform actions. Handoff between your iPad and iPhone. It also offers: – Today widget

– Share extension

– Reminders

– iCloud syncing

– Tags

– Favorite locations Thanks for your support and we hope you find Super ToDo’s as useful as we do!

