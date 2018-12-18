Christmas Day is exactly one week from today, which obviously means that Christmas Eve is now less than one week away. Long story short, any procrastinators out there who haven’t yet finished their holiday shopping are almost out of time at this point. If you want to take advantage of the killer deals you’ll find in all the big ongoing holiday sales, you’ll have to place your orders soon if you want them delivered in time for Christmas. And if you’re done with all of your holiday shopping, well, you’ll want to reward yourself by snagging some of the most popular products out there at the deepest discounts of the year.

There are still plenty of great deals out there, offering huge discounts on some of the hottest products of the season. Yesterday we covered some of the best bargains you’ll find right now at Walmart, so today we’re turning our attention to another one of the biggest retailers in the country: Best Buy. In this post you’ll find our picks for the 10 best deals you can still get at Best Buy, and you should definitely check them out because there are some surprises to be found.

iPhone XR From $374.99

With qualified activation and trade-in of iPhone 7 Plus or newer model

Deal available with Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint

Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 3

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swimproof

watchOS 5

Aluminum case

Apple HomePod Smart Speaker

Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound

Spatial awareness that senses its location

Built to bring out the best in Apple Music

Learns what you like based on what you play

Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks

Controls your smart home accessories

Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup.

Siri works with Apple Music. Subscription is required for Apple Music.

Only HomeKit-enabled devices can be controlled by HomePod.

Free $25 e-gift card with Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch console

Includes a Switch console, Switch dock, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R), 2 Joy-Con strap accessories, 1 Joy-Con grip, AC adapter, HDMI cable. Home gaming system

At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. On-the-Go

Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. By sharing Joy-Con, players can go head-to-head while away from home. 32GB of internal storage

A portion of internal memory is reserved for use by the system. You can expand the capacity of Nintendo Switch by using microSDXC or microSDHC memory cards. Tegra processor powered by NVIDIA

The powerful processor delivers stunning graphics performance. 802.11ac wireless connection

Nintendo Switch can connect to the Internet wirelessly. While docked, Nintendo Switch can also use a wired Internet connection via a LAN adapter. Capture button

The Capture button is located on Joy-Con (L) and is used to take gameplay screenshots. The player can then view, edit (add text of various sizes, colors and positions) and post them to popular social media networks. Motion Control

Each Joy-Con includes a gyroscope and accelerometer. HD Rumble

Both Joy-Con controllers include advanced HD Rumble, which can provide compatible games with subtle vibrations that are much more realistic than before. IR Motion Camera

Joy-Con (R) includes an IR Motion Camera that can detect the distance, shape and motion of nearby objects in specially designed games. Enhanced Parental Control

The system includes various on-device parental controls, but parents can also download a smart device application that can be used to easily and conveniently monitor and set parental controls for Nintendo Switch. Joy-Con controllers

They can be inserted into a Joy-Con grip accessory to be used like traditional controllers, held comfortably in each hand for independent left and right motion controls, or shared between two players for multiplayer gaming. Surround sound

TV Mode supports 5.1 channel surround sound. Through the system’s built-in audio jack, stereo speakers or headphones can be used when playing in handheld or tabletop modes.

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE)

Restores detail to your digital music. Bluetooth 4.1 interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Rechargeable battery

Offers up to 35 hours of use and lasts up to 200 hours on standby mode. Built-in microphone

Enables simple hands-free chatting via a compatible device. Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancelation (AINC)

Analyzes background sound and adjusts it for optimal performance on airplanes and other noisy environments, so you can enjoy a focused, immersive sound environment. Over-the-ear design

For a secure fit. Rotating earcups

Make travel easy. The headphones can be easily packed in a suitcase or slipped into a bag, so you can transport them securely wherever you go.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch 34mm Aluminum

Compatible with select iPhone® models, Android phones and Windows phones

So you can stay connected while your phone stays out of sight. Smart notifications

Easily view smartphone notifications on the go and stay connected to what matters most with call, text and calendar alerts. Send quick replies to messages (Android only — coming soon). Touch-sensitive LCD screen

Control the smartwatch straight from the display. Water-resistant design

Defends your smartwatch against submersion in up to 164′ of water. Wireless connection to your device

Bluetooth connectivity enables simple one-touch pairing. Comprehensive monitoring

Tracks distance, calories burned, activity, sleep activity, heart rate, steps taken, floors climbed, sleep stages, swim laps and menstrual cycle. Vibrate mode

Quietly alerts you to a range of notifications, such as incoming e-mails, calls and text messages, as well as upcoming calendar events. Built-in battery

Offers up to 4 days of use on a full charge for extended operation. PurePulse 24/7 heart rate

Track heart rate all-day & during workouts to better measure calorie burn, optimize workout intensity using heart rate zones, and better understand your health with resting heart rate. Sleep better with personalized insights

Automatically track how long and how well you sleep. With 24/7 heart rate tracking, measure your time in light, deep and REM sleep to understand sleep quality and receive tips to improve your night. Track 15+ exercises & get real-time stats

Use 15+ exercise modes like Run or Swim to record workouts and connect to smartphone GPS for more precise real-time pace & distance. Store and play 300+ songs

Fitbit Versa lets you take your favorite music anywhere by storing 300+ songs and your most-listened-to Pandora stations or Deezer playlists (subscription required).

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb

Hue is your personal, customizable wireless lighting system

With wireless control on your smartphone or tablet, choose the perfect light setting for any mood or activity such as reading or relaxing, concentrating, or energizing. Pair with Hue Bridge for streamlined customization

Requiring the Hue Bridge (sold separately) for the full Hue experience, this bulb fits standard-size table lamps. Dimming and brightening features at your fingertips

Variable lumen output lets you adjust light’s output without having to adjust the dimmer switch. Quick, easy installation

Install the LED light as you would install ordinary bulbs, pairing them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App. LED light bulb

Designed to provide longer, more energy-efficient illumination. Add Hue products to unlock enhanced lighting experiences

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.

iRobot Roomba 960 App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum

Keeps carpets and hard floors clean

Automatically adjusts to vacuum all floor types. Powerful 3-stage cleaning system

The patented system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, pet hair and even large debris like cereal from your floors, with up to 5x more air power. Captures 99% of allergens, pollen, and particles

Traps particles as small as 10 microns with the AeroForce High-Efficiency Filter. Cleans an entire level of your home

iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with Visual Localization helps Roomba 960 to seamlessly and efficiently navigate an entire level of your home and keep track of its location. Automatically recharges and resumes

Runs for up to 75 minutes, then automatically returns to its Home Base to recharge and resume cleaning as needed. Seamless navigation

A full suite of sensors enable Roomba to seamlessly navigate around obstacles, under furniture, and sweep along wall edges, while avoiding stairs and other drop offs. Enhanced iRobot HOME App

Lets you connect to clean from anywhere, make presets to clean on a schedule, view maps of where your robot cleaned, and more. Voice control capability

Ask your Amazon Alexa device or the Google Assistant to start, stop, or dock your robot. Tangle-free brushes

Patented tangle-free brushes reduce maintenance and handle pet hair with ease. Cleans under sofa and chairs

Low-profile design allows Roomba to clean under most furniture and kickboards, so dirt has no place to hide.

TCL 55″ Class LED 6 Series Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV

Dolby Vision HDR

Provides images with superior color, contrast and brightness, so all your favorite movies, shows and games come to life in stunning clarity. 96 Zone Contrast Control

Optimizes contrast in each zone to deliver brighter whites and deeper blacks. You’ll notice striking bright and dark areas of the picture with Contrast Control Zone technology. Wide Color Gamut with NBP Photon technology

Delivers a vibrant and rich color palette and produces images with superior color, contrast and brightness. HDR Pro Gamma

Details remain visible in any environment – from the darkest home theater to the brightest sun-lit living rooms. iPQ Engine

Precision color performance tailored to deliver accurate color reproduction and optimized DCI-P3 color space coverage. Roku Smart TV

Roku TV offers access to stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from one simple, intuitive interface. 54.6″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 8W main channel speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. Natural Motion 240

Delivers exceptionally smooth clarity during fast action scenes. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Google Pixelbook 12.3″ Touchscreen Chromebook

Built for speed

Features a 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB for storage. Long-lasting fast charging

A long-lasting battery delivers up to 10 hours of use with a single charge, and it’s fast-charging so you can get up to two hours of use in just 15 minutes. Battery performance is based on a mix of standby, web browsing and other use.

Charging time requires the battery to be at least 5% charged, the device to be inactive and use of included charger. Actual results may vary. Adapts to your world

The four-in-one design adapts to whatever you’re doing with laptop, tablet, tent and entertainment modes. Super portable

Pixelbook’s super-thin and lightweight design measures 10.3mm and weighs 2.45 lbs. Stunning display

Features a 12.3″ 360° touchscreen display. Thoughtfully designed

Ultra sleek aluminum body, Corning® Gorilla® Glass detail, edge-to-edge trackpad, and backlit keyboard, so it looks as good as it performs. Speed, simplicity and security built in with Chrome OS

Pixelbook is powered by Chrome OS, so it’ll automatically update itself and you’ll always have the latest virus protection.

