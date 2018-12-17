Purported Galaxy S10 prototype spotted in public for the first time

A new week has just started, but there’s no shortage of fresh Galaxy S10 rumors. The most anticipated phone of the season, Samsung’s upcoming flagship will come in four distinct versions and feature a stunning Infinity-O screen, many reports have said. Over the weekend, a series of new images were posted online, showing alleged screen protectors for the upcoming handset. Also, an eagle-eyed Android fan from Korea has seen an actual prototype of the handset out in the wild.

Well-known Samsung insider Ice Universe posted the following images on Twitter, saying that the camera hole of the Galaxy S10 will be smaller than the Galaxy A8s, a mid-range phone that Samsung launched last week. The leaker also noted that the regular Galaxy S10 model, with its 6.1-inch screen, is as big as the Galaxy S8, suggesting that one-hand operation will be just as smooth.

Galaxy S10 protective film, this Hole is smaller than the Galaxy A8s,S10 only a 6.1-inch 19:9 ratio, it seems that the S10 is as small as the S8, one-handed operation is not difficult. pic.twitter.com/fETKtTyvoF — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 16, 2018

Hours later, the leaker followed up with different photos, showing a separate screen protector design for the upcoming Galaxy S10 phones. This time around, we’re looking at screen protectors that don’t have holes matching the camera holes of the phone.

Galaxy S10 Lite, S10, S10 protective film contrast, please note that the S10 Lite's four sides are the same width. pic.twitter.com/8uKC1UT33m — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 17, 2018

The Galaxy S10 Lite, the smaller of the three Galaxy S10 phone, is supposed to feature a flat screen and symmetrical bezels. At the top of each screen protector, you can quickly notice a tiny notch-like cutout that would fit the speaker.

Finally, the last photo of the day comes from a Korean Twitter user (via WCCFTech), who thinks the phone in the image is a Galaxy S10 prototype. The phone was spotted on a subway in South Korea.

Image Source: Twitter via WCCFTech

The phone features a design not available on any handset to date. The camera hole placement indicates the phone isn’t the Galaxy A8s, whose selfie camera is placed on the left side. This phone has an Infinity-O screen design that matches the rumored Galaxy S10 design.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 on February 20th, a report said a few days ago, with the phones supposed to go on sale a few weeks later.