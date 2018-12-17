Apple is giving away money again in its latest promotion

In an effort to encourage iOS users to spend even more money on services and apps, Apple today launched a new promotion whereby users who add money to their Apple ID account will receive a 10% bonus based on the amount they add. The most a user can add is $200 so the bonus maxes out at $20. Still, that’s a pretty solid deal for heavy App Store and iTunes users.

According to Apple, the bonus offer starts today and will run through Thursday of this month.

Though most people tend to purchase content from Apple on the fly and have the amount simply charged to them later, Apple earlier this year began allowing users to add money to their account ahead of time.

If you haven’t done it yet before, you can simply go to Settings and tap on your name at the top of the display. Following that, select “iTunes & App Store” and then tap on your Apple ID. You’ll be prompted to authenticate and once that is complete you can select “Add Funds to Apple ID.”

Once there, you’ll see Apple’s message about securing the aforementioned 10% bonus.

All in all, this is akin to buying an iTunes gift card at a slight discount. Again, if you’re a heavy iTunes or App Store user, this is definitely a promotion you’ll want to take advantage of while you can.