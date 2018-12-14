Only the cheapest Galaxy S10 will come in an exciting new color, report claims

When Apple unveiled the iPhone XR back in September, the company confirmed what some reports revealed in the months preceding the announcement: That the most affordable Apple phone would be available in a variety of colors. And some of those colors look great. Samsung, a new report says, will launch the Galaxy S10 in a bunch of colors next year as well, but only the cheapest model will be able to match one of the best iPhone XR color options.

According to SamMobile, which has talked about Galaxy S10 colors in the past, only the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a yellow variant. The yellow iPhone XR is one of the best looking iPhones out there; there’s no denying that. Samsung has played with yellow before, launching a yellow S Pen stylus with some Galaxy Note 9 models.

Image Source: Apple

The Galaxy S10 Lite, which should have a flat 5.8-inch OLED display, will be available in yellow, white, black, green, and blue, the report says. The regular Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will come in white, black, green, and blue. The Galaxy S10+ that’s made of ceramic will be available in white or black.

If your favorite color isn’t on the list, you should remember how Samsung does things when it comes to flagship phones. Every few months or so, Samsung launches a different color option for the latest Galaxy S or Note model. The Galaxy S10 will likely get the same treatment next year.

Image Source: Jacob Siegal/BGR

The phone should be unveiled on February 20th, if a recent report is accurate, which means Samsung has plenty of time to decide on other potential color options for the phone’s launch. There’s no color information about the 5G version of the phone, which should hit stores much later, in the second quarter of 2019. All three of the other Galaxy S10 phones will be available in stores in early March, according to the same report.