Best Buy is running one last big sale with some of the best deals we’ve seen all year

If you thought you were out of opportunities to pick up some of the most popular products in the world at some of the best prices of 2018, you’d be sorely mistaken. With Christmas now just over one week away, Best Buy is running one last big sales event that’s packed full of killer deals like up to $150 off iPhones, up to $200 off MacBook Pros, a stunning 65-inch Samsung 4K TV for $599.99, $50 off the Sonos Beam Alexa enabled sound bar, three Philips Hue color A19 bulbs for $99.99 (normally $150), and plenty more. The sale starts today and runs through the end of the weekend, giving you three days to save. And of course all orders placed during the course of the sale will be delivered in time for Christmas, hence the name Best Buy chose for this three-day sale: “Nick of Time.”

It should be noted that Best Buy’s Nick of Time sale is in addition to the big “20 Days of Doorbusters” the retailer is also running, which is packed full of even more bargains on all sorts of great products across every category on the site. Long story short, there are still a ton of great deals available on Best Buy. Check out the full Nick of Time right here on Best Buy’s website, or you’ll find our picks for the sale’s 10 best deals below.

iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: Save up to $150

Requires qualified activation for Verizon or Sprint

Save $450 on Google Pixel 2 XL

Requires qualified activation for Verizon

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: Save up to $200

6-core Intel Core i7 processor

Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Radeon Pro 555X graphics with 4GB of video memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life²

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Force Touch trackpad

Available in space gray and silver

Beats by Dr. Dre – urBeats³ Earphones with 3.5mm Plug

Fine-tuned acoustic design delivers an exceptional listening experience

Optimal ergonomic design for all-day comfort

A variety of eartip options provides individualized fit for noise isolation

Secure-fit wingtips provide added stability and confidence during activity

Tangle-free flat cable, magnetic earbuds and carrying case offer easy portability

Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

Samsung NU6070 65″ LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

64.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers. 2 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Sonos Beam Soundbar with Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant built-in

Compact smart soundbar

Experience incredible sound while streaming music, watching TV and movies, enjoying podcasts and audiobooks, or playing video games, all with voice control. Amazon Alexa Built-In

Play music hands-free with Alexa. Everyone can do it. Five Class D digital amplifiers

Provide quality sound for your favorite movies, shows, games and music. Five-speaker design

Plunges you into a cinematic action with huge waves of sound that capture every whisper and footfall. Elliptical woofers

Four full-range woofers ensure you’ll hear the faithful playback of midrange vocal frequencies plus deep, rich bass. One tweeter

Creates crisp and clear high-frequency response. Inputs

The soundbar features one HDMI port. Five far-field microphone arrays

Provide advanced beam forming and multichannel echo cancellation. LED hardwired to voice microphones

Offers privacy control so you know when the microphone is active. Sonos Beam is easy to set up

Connect the soundbar to your TV with the included HDMI cable and plug in the power cord to instantly start playing anything connected to your TV, such as a cable box or gaming console.

LG 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer

300W total output power

Provides quality sound for your favorite movies, shows, games and music. Wireless subwoofer

An outboard subwoofer can drastically improve the overall audio experience, adding room-shaking bass to movies and more. Bluetooth music streaming

Makes it easy to enjoy tracks stored on a compatible Bluetooth-enabled device (not included). Sleek appearance

Fits seamlessly along most HDTVs for a streamlined look. Remote control

Enables simple operation from a distance.

Lenovo Yoga 920 2-in-1 13.9″ Touch-Screen Laptop

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more › Built for Windows Ink

Quickly jot down notes and ideas with ease. 13.9″ Full HD multitouch screen for hands-on control

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology. LED backlight. 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8550U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core processing performance. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 256GB solid state drive (SSD)

While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers four versatile modes — laptop, tablet, tent and stand. Lenovo Transition automatically switches specific applications to full screen when changing from PC to tablet, tent or stand position. Intel® UHD Graphics 620

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.02 lbs. and measures 0.5″ thin

Ultraportable design, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 4-cell lithium-ion battery. Bluetooth interface syncs with compatible devices

Wirelessly transfer photos, music and other media between the laptop and your Bluetooth-enabled cell phone or MP3 player, or connect Bluetooth wireless accessories. 2 USB Type-C ports

To maximize performance on the latest high-speed devices. 1 USB 3.0 port maximizes the latest high-speed devices

USB 3.0 port is backward-compatible with USB 2.0 devices (at 2.0 speeds). Thunderbolt port for connecting advanced monitors and external drives

This single interface supports both high-speed data and high-def video — plus power over cable for bus-powered devices — ideal for digital content creators. Dual-band wireless network connectivity

Built-in high-speed wireless LAN built into the screen, so it connects to your network or hotspots on all current Wi-Fi standards in both laptop and tablet modes. Built-in HD webcam

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

Get 3 select Philips Hue A19 multicolor smart bulbs for $99.99

Hue is your personal, customizable wireless lighting system

With wireless control on your smartphone or tablet, choose the perfect light setting for any mood or activity such as reading or relaxing, concentrating, or energizing. Pair with Hue Bridge for streamlined customization

Requiring the Hue Bridge (sold separately) for the full Hue experience, this bulb fits standard-size table lamps. Dimming and brightening features at your fingertips

Variable lumen output lets you adjust light’s output without having to adjust the dimmer switch. Quick, easy installation

Install the LED light as you would install ordinary bulbs, pairing them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App. LED light bulb

Designed to provide longer, more energy-efficient illumination. Add Hue products to unlock enhanced lighting experiences

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.

Neato Robotics Botvac D5 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum

Vacuum multi-surfaces

Carpet, hardwood, laminate and tile. The ultra performance filter is designed to trap the stuff that makes us sneeze and itch, capturing up to 99% of tiny dust mites and allergens as small as 10 microns. Cleans Multiple Rooms

Set up virtual No-Go Lines that tell your robot where not to go, so it avoids things like pet bowls and piles of toys. Create a floor plan for every story

With the multiple floor plan feature save up to three floor plans and add No-Go Lines for a customized clean on every level of your home. Clean while you are away

Use the Neato app to start, stop, schedule it to clean 7 days a week. Unique D-shape design

With its unique D-shape design Botvac D5 gets into corners better than round robots. Navigates with lasers

LaserSmart technology scans and maps your entire house, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern. It even lets the robot see in the dark. App-controlled vacuum

Receive notifications, and easily locate the robot, no matter where you are. 14.4V Lithium-ion battery

Get up to 90 minutes of battery life, perfect for medium to large size homes. Plus, when you need to recharge, enjoy quick boost charging. Works with your favorite smart devices

Start and stop your robot from your phone, Apple Watch, Android Wear, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Neato Chatbot for Facebook, and IFTTT. Clean with more power

Turbo mode gets the deep down dirt that you can’t see. It speeds up the brush and boosts suction power, getting into every last crack and crevice. Big main brush

Captures pet hair easily.

Neato Robotics Botvac D5 App-Controlled Robot Vacuum: $349.99 (reg. $599.99)