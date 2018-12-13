The top 30 Netflix original series, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix is a rarity in this day and age. It’s a company that charges a monthly fee for its service, and people are all too happy to pay it. In fact, they would happily pay even more than they do now for Netflix, as is apparent each and every time the company hikes its monthly fees. Most monthly expenses are essential services from disliked companies that people wish they could stop paying for, like home internet service or health insurance. That’s not the case at all with Netflix.

It goes without saying that original content has become one of Netflix’s biggest draws in recent years. The company has spent billions of dollars on original content and has quickly become one of the most critically acclaimed studios in the world. Of course, there is often a fairly big gap between the critics’ opinions and the opinions of viewers. That is perhaps part of the reason Rotten Tomatoes conducted a huge poll of its users to see which Netflix original series are the most beloved among viewers.

Rotten Tomatoes split its top five among various ages and genders, but there was one thing every group was able to agree on: Stranger Things is the best original series on Netflix. The Duffer Brothers’ 80s-themed sci-fi thriller stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, and Millie Bobby Brown, and it has been lauded by critics and viewers alike. It’s one of the most universally praised shows of the past few years, and you should watch both seasons immediately if you haven’t already seen them.

The second ranked show overall on Rotten Tomatoes’ list is definitely going to ruffle a lot of feathers. It’s Marvel’s Daredevil, which was cancelled earlier this month. Daredevil seemed to have a sizeable following of dedicated fans, but apparently they were a very vocal minority. Nearly every decision Netflix makes is data driven, so if the numbers were there the show probably wouldn’t have been cancelled. And here’s some more bad news for fans: The Daredevil character contractually can’t appear in any movies or shows for the next two years.

Black Mirror comes in at number 3, which also shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering how beloved this anthology series is. An episode from the most recent season finally won some awards, but many fans agree that earlier seasons were much better.

The Crown and Orange is the New Black occupy the number 4 and number 5 slots, respectively. The latter is now six seasons into its run and still going strong, while the second season of The Crown premiered more than a year ago on December 8th, 2017. The third season is expected to premiere early next year, though a firm release date hasn’t yet been announced.

To check out the rest of Rotten Tomatoes’ list, head over to the site.