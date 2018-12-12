Leaked images show the Galaxy S10 will have a feature that’s no longer available on iPhones

Samsung is one of the few remaining holdouts when it comes to removing support for the old 3.5mm headphone jack. Apple “killed” the port two years ago, receiving plenty of criticism in the process. One by one, other smartphone vendors, including Google and OnePlus, launched handsets that did not feature the traditional audio jack.

Like Apple, these vendors crafted wired headphones that worked with the charging port or wireless headphones that would compete against the AirPods. Earlier this week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A8s mid-range Android phone, its first handset to feature an Infinity-O screen. The phone is also the first Samsung phone to ship without a headphone jack. Considering that the Infinity-O display design will also be used for the upcoming Galaxy S10, we wondered whether the flagship series would have a regular 3.5mm port or not. New leaks suggest that Samsung may keep the port in place after all.

Accessory maker Olixar already has various protective cases for the Galaxy S10 phones, even though these handsets aren’t official. And accessory retailer Mobile Fun has already listed these products on its website, complete with various images that supposedly show the Galaxy S10’s design.

Image Source: Olixar via Mobile Fun

We’re looking at Infinity-O screens featuring openings for single-lens and dual-lens selfie cameras, as well as rear-camera modules made of multiple lenses.

Image Source: Olixar via Mobile Fun

It’s not unusual to see accessory providers unearth smartphone accessories for popular devices well before those handsets are officially unveiled. But these images aren’t press renders from Samsung, and case makers aren’t always right.

Image Source: Olixar via Mobile Fun

Then again, well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe did share a few days ago a video of an unnamed Galaxy S10 accessory in action, a transparent protective case that featured a headphone jack opening on the bottom. The same leaker is now back with more images of Galaxy S10 cases that say the headphone jack is very much in the picture:

Galaxy S10、Galaxy S10+、Huawei P30、Huawei P30 Pro pic.twitter.com/AKiZxjfCh9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 12, 2018

The same Ice also listed the screen sizes for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 phones:

About the Display:

The latest display material of the "M9" series (S8, Note8,S9,Note9 are M8 series)

S10 Lite 5.8 inches 18.5:9 2K+ Super AMOLED

S10 6.1 inches 19:9 2K+ Super AMOLED

S10+ 6.4 inches 19:9 2K+ Super AMOLED — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 11, 2018

The Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 5.8-inch flat Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The premium Galaxy S10 phones will feature 6.1-inch, and 6.4-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED displays with 2K+ resolution, and an even higher aspect ratio, 19:9.

Also, he listed the camera setups for each phone, saying that the 5.8-inch and 6.1-inch phones will both have single-lens selfie-cams, as well as dual and triple lens main cameras.

About the Camera:

S10 Lite:

1 front camera + 2 rear camera

S10:

1 front camera + 3 rear camera

S10+:

2 front camera + 3 rear camera — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 12, 2018

The Galaxy S10+, meanwhile, will have five cameras in total, two on the front, and three on the back. The Galaxy S10+ shown in Olixar’s render has four rear cameras, which is probably inaccurate. We do expect the 5G Galaxy S10+ version to feature a quad-lens camera module on the back, but that phone is also tipped to feature an even bigger screen.