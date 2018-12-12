Whether you’re looking to plan your week, make a song, or pick a new wallpaper, we’ve got all the paid apps gone free you could ever want for today’s selection. But in case that’s still not enough (greedy much?), you can check yesterday’s list as well and see if any of those apps are still on sale for free as well.

Alti – Minimalist Travel Altimeter & Compass

Alti is a beautiful, feature-rich, minimalist altimeter and compass application for your iPhone and iPad. It sports a clean design, includes a wide selection of background colours, and provides a distraction-free experience. It includes an altitude indicator, a magnetic and true north compass, and coordinates for DMS and degrees. —– Features: # Highest Accuracy GPS Altitude

# True/Magnetic North Compass

# Beautiful iOS9 Design

# Pastel & Natural Color Palettes

# Facebook, Instagram & Twitter Sharing

# Altitude in Meters or Feet

# Coordinates in DMS or Decimal

# Background Customisation

BeatPad 2

You’ve got to try this for yourself! Incredibly lush analog pads, clean HD kits and instant-filler loops await when you download BeatPad 2! Then, Get Pocket Studio to record vocals over your music! Create unlimited racks to build full and amazing music. BeatPad 2 let’s you create new music quickly and efficiently with our custom drum kits, keyboard instruments & loops! Start your music bed here then use Audiobus or many export options to send your music to thousands of other music apps to build. You can also export to multitrack voice recorders like Pocket Studio. BeatPad 2 Features:

– Now has Loop Rack Store: Tap i button on the top right of the Loop Rack, then tap “Store” to purchase and download extra loops for your creations!

– BeatPad Rack Store: Tap the i button on the beatpad rack then “Store” to download more kits.

– Import XMLoops from BeatPad into the loop rack

– Powerful Sampler Keyboard instrument that allows you to hold keyboard notes for long or short notes as you please.

– Professional Drum Kits

– Beautiful Keyboard instruments

– XMLoop rack allows you to add loops to your music

– Pull down the UI to add as many racks as you like

– Share song project files with friends to collaborate

– Extreme CPU optimization to reduce CPU load by 50%. Every time you create new music, Beats | Keys automatically optimizes audio to playback with high quality yet with a low CPU load.

– Many export options including MP3 email, Multitrack Export, iMessage audio export, open in other apps, YouTube, Facebook and save to camera roll.

– Advanced audio engine developed in partnership with Audiobus

– Expandability: You will be receiving many free updates that will continue to transform this product into something even more amazing. The sky is the limit

– Studio-Rack inspired UI. We will integrate new racks in the next updates. Download BeatPad 2 and join us as we build something great. Leave us a good review as you enjoy it and feel free to send suggestions to xmeinc@gmail.com Helpful Tips:

– Tap the measure dots on top left of drum rack to select new measures to create longer drum loops.

– To edit note length: tap info button on keyboard rack, then tap Note Edit. Tap+Hold finger over note then drag right to extend note length.

Frame Wallpaper for Unsplash

Frame collects beautiful free photos and offer you advice to choose the wallpaper. You can share each photography and story behind the work with friends. Please feel free to save or use each photography in Frame. All photos in Frame are displayed with the hyperlink to Unsplash.com. Unsplash.com is a great community with free high-resolution photos licensed under CC0. You can see more details about the license in Frame.

Invoice By Alto

***Featured by Apple US + Canada in Business & Finance*** Get back to business with Invoice by Alto – a desktop-class invoicing tool on your mobile! Create and send professional looking invoices in under 1 minute with our ready to go templates that look great on desktop and mobile devices. Invoice by Alto is built from the ground-up for freelancers, self-employed workers, small to medium-sized businesses and startup companies! Accept credit or debit cards and take payments anywhere with this on-the-go invoicing solution. Our automated invoicing service is simple to use and perfect for anyone who wants an easier way of billing clients, tracking time on the job and keeping track of expenses. Never get paid late again! With invoice monitoring you can track what has been sent, paid and is still overdue. We all hate the O-word, so we’ve set up payment notifications to make sure you get paid on time, every time! Watch our complete how-to video – youtu.be/7-a37DoOiU0 We help over 15,000 users get paid efficiently with a 4.9 AVERAGE RATING. Invoice by Alto Can…

• Email clients professional looking invoices and estimates in minutes

• Add your logo to one of our stunning desktop & mobile friendly templates

• Accept payments in seconds with Stripe, Squarecash & Paypal integration

• Record and bill hourly using our Alto Timer app

• Reference expenses, receipts, photos and files in your estimates & invoices

• Easily generate stunning animated chart visuals and statistics to view your progress over time

• Devs: Github integrations lets you reference commits & issues right in the invoice

• AddressBook integration makes setup fast and hassle free

• Be used in portrait or landscape mode on iPhone, iPad and iPad Pro INVOICE. Email clients invoice & estimate documents they can quickly review from their desktop or mobile device. PAYMENT. Stripe, Square Cash & Paypal lets you accept credit cards, debit cards & paypal payment right on the invoice page sent to the client. Notes lets you give clients special instructions and give wire instructions. TEMPLATES. 5 beautiful templates [Brandon, Kepler, Tisa, Calluna, Nova] lets you present invoices and estimates that best represent your company. ATTACHMENTS. Dropbox, Github, and Photos integration let you reference files, receipts, images, code commits, github issues right in your invoice & estimates. BILL HOURLY. For companies and individuals that bill hourly, Alto’s dedicated Time app lets you track and record time for all your clients. At the end of a billing cycle, you can directly import your hours into invoices. CRM. AddressBook integration lets bring your contact information for each client fast. No need to spend hours typing out redundant information. DOCUMENT SETTINGS. Setup your company’s defaults for currency, due dates, notes and more so you can spend less time worrying about get paid and more time on what you do best. NOTIFICATIONS. Receive notifications when you’ve been paid. Get reminded to invoice clients when you have hours to bill. VISUALIZE. Awesome visual charts lets you see how your visualize the growth of your business. TEAMS. Share responsibilities with your team members to allow them to track hours, send estimates, and bill clients. SUPPORT. Zendesk support is integrated directly inside Alto and on the invoices you send to your clients. Subscribers enjoy unlimited invoicing for individuals and teams.

Enterprise Yearly Package: $19.99 (USA), $27.99 (CANADA), £14.99 (UK), €19.99 (EU) Subscription. Enterprise Monthly Package: $1.99 (USA), $2.99 (CANADA), £1.99 (UK), €1.99 (EU) Subscription. Price may vary by location. Subscriptions will be charged to your iTunes account. Your subscription will automatically renew unless canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the current period.

Planningo

Used by hundreds on the App Store to :

– Start planning a project

– Use a simple yet effective planning

– Organize with outcomes in mind

– Effectively organize your time

– Organize yourself by priorities

– Act with purpose and motivation

– All in one solution for effectively planning

– Find your motivation What you are going to be able to do with the app:

– Start a new project.

– Move toward a dream.

– Make massive progress. Planningo is particularly effective :

– If you want to lose weight and be fit

– If you want to grow a personal project

– If you have something important that you want to make real.

– and so much more Give it a try, you will love it ! The only planning that you will effectively need and use ! Not enough time? Do you want more achievements? Do you want more results? With less stress? and create more balance and harmony in your life? All in one all:

– Organize your tasks by priorities.

– Bring more results by focusing on outcomes

– Balance your life

– Focus on what matters by creating outcomes to focus on.

Pop Scanner: Scan and email me

Want to scan a document? With Pop Scanner, it’s as easy as a pop! Pop Scanner is a useful scanner app that will turn your iPhone or iPad into powerful, portable scanner. Easily scan, save and share any document in PDF or JPEG formats. Scan anything you need including receipts, documents, paper notes, fax papers. Save your scans as multipage PDF or JPEG files – all securely on your device and in iCloud. Take this portable document scanner anywhere you go for your daily business needs – it doesn’t require an Internet connection as all scans are stored locally on your device; with iCloud, whenever there is internet connectivity, it can sync all the documents so it can be accessed from all your Apple devices, or even via a browser. Say goodbye to huge office scanners and get this ultra fast PDF scanner app now! “Pop Scanner” main features: Advanced PDF Scanner app:

– Scan to high quality PDF or JPEG

– Save scans in grayscale

– Multipage scanning – scan as many pages as you like

– Batch mode for faster scanning of multi-page documents (with full flexibility to edit scans later).

– Advanced pic processing with enhancement and color correction, noise removing, automatic perspective correction and more Document Sharing Tools:

– Share your scans via email

– Easy print your scans with any Wi-Fi printer

– Share and upload scanned documents to cloud services like Dropbox, Evernote, Yandex Disk, Box, OneDrive or Google Drive

– Save scans to Camera Roll

VISO-Photo & Video Editor

VISO is a professional photo and video editing app for users especially photographers. Users can take photos, record videos, and edit photos or videos to create polychrome pictures by using massive filters in VISO. Come and perfect your photo and video quality with VISO! Special Features

•Hundreds of high-quality filters including film filters, Kira filters to meet users’different requirements;

•Take photos in real time, record videos, edit multiple videos and switch to filters as you wish;

•Newly added Time Lapse, Timer related functions to improve the shooting experience;

•Editing photos and videos will be very easy within several taps, and it is very convenient to make fun photos and videos;

•Share your creative photos by using the filters to Facebook, Instagram and other SNS anytime and anywhere.

Would you like to create a chromatic world with photos and videos? Come and download VISO now! You will explore more! The VISO Subscription Service(Sales! All filters free now!)

VISO is a $29.99 USD subscription that provides access to the full VISO experience which includes all in-app effects and features. This subscription auto-renews at the end of each 1-year term at $29.99 USD unless you cancel it 24 hours in advance. The subscription fee will be charged from your iTunes account after confirming purchase. You may manage your subscription and turn off auto-renewal by going to the users’Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication.

