One more hint that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ will bring back all the fallen heroes

It was only a few days ago that we learned the official name of Avengers 4, as Disney and Marvel dropped the first trailer for the upcoming blockbuster. The first Avengers: Endgame clip focused on the aftermath of the Infinity War battle, showing how the various heroes left alive were dealing with the loss of so many friends.

The trailer didn’t reveal anything about the actual plot of the film, as it contained just one exciting revelation — Ant-Man is out of the Quantum Realm, just as we expected. That said, we expect all the fallen superheroes to be resurrected by the end of the movie, and we have one more piece of evidence that supports that idea.

Marvel is finally ready to start working on the Doctor Strange sequel we’ve been hearing about over the past few months. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Derrickson, who co-wrote and directed the first picture, has inked a deal to direct the sequel as well. The studio is currently searching for a writer, with Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange role.

Benedict Wong, who played Wong, will also return, but we knew that already. Rachel McAdams, who played Strange’s love interest is likely to return as well. The Doctor Strange 2 script will be finalized next year, and the production will start in spring 2020, with Marvel aiming for a May 2021 launch.

As all Marvel fans know by now, Doctor Strange is one of the Avengers that were turned into dust at the end of Infinity War, so he’s effectively dead right now. But the fact that Marvel is making a Doctor Strange sequel that will premiere in more than two years from now is an indication that Strange will not stay dead for too long. Marvel could always place the next Doctor Strange movie anywhere in the MCU timeline, including the past. After all, Captain Marvel also takes place in the past. But that’s an origin story, while Strange 2 will presumably be a sequel.

Also, let’s remember that Strange is actually the only Avenger who saw the one scenario that would allow them to defeat Thanos. And we know he couldn’t possibly have seen a future beyond his death, because that’s not how things work. Furthermore, Spider-Man, who also died Infinity War, will appear in his own sequel as well. Far From Home will begin a few minutes after Endgame, Marvel confirmed, which means Spider-Man will also be resurrected.

In other words, no matter how dire the fate of the Avengers may seem at the moment, and no matter what sacrifices they’ll make in Endgame, most of the fallen heroes — Doctor Strange included — will be back for Marvel’s Phase 4 of movies, of which Doctor Strange 2 is a part of.