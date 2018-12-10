All 8 ‘Stranger Things’ season 3 episode titles revealed by Netflix

It’s been over a year since the second season of Stranger Things hit Netflix, and yet we still don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to return to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, as Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for season 3. All we know is that the next season will launch at some point next year, but thanks to a short video the streaming service shared on Sunday, we also know the titles for all eight episodes of season 3.

If you want to remain completely spoiler-free until Stranger Things returns, you might want to skip this video, but for the rest of you, watch the video below and try to see if you can decipher how the season will unfold:

Here are all eight episode titles, most of which are incredibly vague and fail to give any substantial away:

“Suzie, Do You Copy?” “The Mall Rats” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard” “The Sauna Test” “The Source” “The Birthday” “The Bite” “The Battle of Starcourt”

A few things worth noting. First of all, the episode count is back down to eight, which makes Stranger Things 3 an episode shorter than the second season, and the same length as the first. As for the titles, two stand out: “Suzie, Do You Copy?” and “The Battle of Starcourt.” The only Suzie we know is Susan Hargrove, the mother of Max Mayfield. This could be referring to her, or a new character altogether. Then we have the finale’s title, which suggests that a climactic battle will take place at Starcourt Mall, which is where Steve Harrington works.

Finally, at the very end of the video, it’s revealed that the new season will take place during the summer of 1985, which is less than a year after the previous season took place. In the end, we really don’t know much more now than we did before the video dropped, but at least we’re one step closer to more Stranger Things.