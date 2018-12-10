eBay’s Green Monday sale gets you 10% off the new Retina MacBook Air

The biggest discounts of the holiday shopping seasons may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to score some sweet deals on the hottest products of the year. As it happens, eBay has just started its Green Monday sale, which includes a bunch of deals on exciting products, including the Retina MacBook Air, the iPhone XR, and the PlayStation 4 (the Marvel’s Spider-Man bundle), to name a few.

eBay’s Green Monday shopping event dates back to 2007, which is one of the company’s busiest shopping days of the season. Starting at 5:00 AM PST, buyers will be able to score various deals across a bunch of categories, not just tech, with new deals set to go live every hour from 6:00 AM PST through 6:00 PM PST.

The Retina MacBook Air, which was unveiled only a few weeks ago, is priced at $1,199 (the 128GB version) or $1,399 (the 256GB version). But eBay is slashing those prices by 10%, which means the 128GB laptop will cost you $1,069.99, while the 256GB model is available for $1,249.99. Even better, eBay is stocking all the available models when it comes to colors, including Silver, Gold, and Space Gray.

The iPhone XR is also part of the Green Monday sale, with eBay sellers listing it for $14 off of the regular price. That’s $785.99 for the 128GB model instead of $799 — again, all colors should be available to buyers.

Here are other hot tech items included in eBay’s Green Monday 2018 sale:

The full ad scan for this year’s eBay Green Monday sale is at this link, complete with more details about the sales included in the promotion. Visit eBay.com/Deals to take advantage of these discounts.

Image Source: eBay