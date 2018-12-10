Will the Galaxy S10 have a headphone jack, or is Samsung thinking about killing it?

Samsung just recently unveiled the one of the last phones it will release before the Galaxy S10 hits store shelves next year. We’re referring to the Galaxy A8s (shown above), featuring an Infinity-O screen that takes up almost the entire front of the phone. The same display will be found on the various Galaxy S10 models that Samsung will launch next February, although the flagship handset will feature an OLED Infinity-O display instead of LCD.

But, strangely enough, the Galaxy A8s doesn’t come with a headphone jack. Does that mean the Galaxy S10 will also ship without a 3.5mm headphone jack, or is this just a one-off from Samsung?

After Apple removed the port from the iPhone back in 2016, Samsung made a big deal about its phones having a regular headphone jack, especially flagship devices from the Galaxy S and Note lines.

It’s unclear at this time if the Galaxy S10 will have a 3.5mm port. But, just as Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A8s in China, a famous Samsung leaker posted on Twitter a video of an alleged Galaxy S10 protective plastic case that features an opening for the headphone jack on the bottom:

The Galaxy S10 protective case tells us that the 3.5mm headphone jack still exists. pic.twitter.com/QIKSEB8dt4 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2018

From the looks of it, we’re looking at a case of the Galaxy S10+, a phone that’s expected to have a horizontal triple-lens camera on the back. But there’s no way to tell whether this case is based on the real Galaxy S10+ designs.

This year, Samsung is doing things a little differently when it comes to unveiling new smartphone features. Features like triple- and quad-lens camera setups, as well as the Infinity-O screen, were first introduced on mid-ranged devices. After all, Samsung did say a few months ago that it’s going to introduce new features on its more affordable handsets rather than high-end devices. We expect to see all these features, including the multi-lens camera setups and the Infinity-O screen, on the Galaxy S10 next year.

But what about the headphone jack? By “killing” the audio port on a mid-range device, Samsung may be testing the market to see whether it’s safe to do the same thing with the Galaxy S10 next year.