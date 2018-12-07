‘Tis the season to… save a ton of money on popular products. Christmas is coming up quick and if you’re like us, you still have plenty of people on your list who still need gifts. Sure Black Friday and Cyber Week were supposed to help you save a bunch of cash while buying gifts for friends and family, but many people also shop for themselves during those big sales events. Now that you’re all set up with a new TV, a new smartphone, and whatever else you’ve bought for yourself over the past couple of weeks, it’s time to finish off your holiday shopping so you can enjoy a couple of weeks of peace before Christmas arrives.

All of the nation’s top retailers are running killer sales right now ahead of Christmas, and we’ve already told you about all of Amazon’s best deals like a 30% discount on the world’s most popular Instant Pot and a 4K Fire TV for the price of a Fire TV Stick. Now we turn our attention to Walmart and Best Buy, where the holiday sales are both in full swing.

Walmart’s “Dashing Through the Deals” sale is packed with nearly 1,600 deals and new special discounts that pop up each day, like a 65-inch Sharp 4K TV for just $480 or a massive $1,300 70-inch RCA 4K TV for $599.99. Then over at Best Buy we’ve got the “20 Days of Doorbusters” sale as well as a special bonus sale on tons of different Apple products. Want to see all the best deals available from these top retailers today? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered right here.

Walmart

Best Buy

