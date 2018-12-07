‘Tis the season to… save a ton of money on popular products. Christmas is coming up quick and if you’re like us, you still have plenty of people on your list who still need gifts. Sure Black Friday and Cyber Week were supposed to help you save a bunch of cash while buying gifts for friends and family, but many people also shop for themselves during those big sales events. Now that you’re all set up with a new TV, a new smartphone, and whatever else you’ve bought for yourself over the past couple of weeks, it’s time to finish off your holiday shopping so you can enjoy a couple of weeks of peace before Christmas arrives.
All of the nation’s top retailers are running killer sales right now ahead of Christmas, and we’ve already told you about all of Amazon’s best deals like a 30% discount on the world’s most popular Instant Pot and a 4K Fire TV for the price of a Fire TV Stick. Now we turn our attention to Walmart and Best Buy, where the holiday sales are both in full swing.
Walmart’s “Dashing Through the Deals” sale is packed with nearly 1,600 deals and new special discounts that pop up each day, like a 65-inch Sharp 4K TV for just $480 or a massive $1,300 70-inch RCA 4K TV for $599.99. Then over at Best Buy we’ve got the “20 Days of Doorbusters” sale as well as a special bonus sale on tons of different Apple products. Want to see all the best deals available from these top retailers today? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered right here.
Walmart
- Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV: $199.99 (reg. $349.99)
- Sharp 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR LED TV: $479.99 (reg. $699.99)
- RCA 70″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) Smart LED TV: $599.99 (reg. $1,299.99)
- Apple iPad (5th Generation) 128GB Wi-Fi Gold: $299.00 (reg. $429.00)
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console, Black: $399.00 (reg. $499.99)
- Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote: $169.00 (reg. $299.00)
- Sony PlayStation Classic: $99.99
- Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones: $169.00 (reg. $249.00)
- Braun Series 7 790cc ($80 in Rebates Available) Men’s Electric Foil Shaver, Rechargeable and Cordless Razor with Clean & Charge Station: $169.94 (reg. $289.94)
- 23andMe – Personal Ancestry Kit with Lab Fee Included: $68.97 (reg. $99.97)
Shop Walmart’s entire Dashing Through the Deals sale right here.
Best Buy
- iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR: Save up to $150
- MacBook Air: Save up to $200 on select models
- iPad Pro: Save up to $175 on select models
- Apple Watch Series 3: Save $50 on select models
- Philips Hue Color 3pk Starter Kit with Lightswitch – Multicolor: $139.99 (reg. $189.99)
- Nanoleaf – Light Panels – Rhythm Edition: $199.99 (reg. $229.99)
- Save up to $100 on select Chromebooks
- Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats3 Wireless – Black: $97.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Save $30 on select Bose wireless headphones
- Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $119.99 (reg. $249.99)
Shop Best Buy’s entire 20 Days of Doorbusters sale right here.