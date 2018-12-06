MoviePass reveals new monthly plans for 2019, and they’re not good

Following what was one of the most drastic (and unsurprising) collapses in recent memory, MoviePass has a plan. In fact, as part of its attempt to return to relevance in 2019, the movie subscription service will debut three new, slightly more expensive plans that it feels are both of interest to consumers and sustainable for business.

The trouble started when MoviePass lowered the price for its “unlimited” plan down to $9.99 a month. This allowed subscribers to see a movie a day for less than what it costs to buy a single ticket in most markets. Millions signed up, but the plan just wasn’t viable. After a series of disasters, MoviePass dumped its unlimited plan and moved everyone over to a $9.95 a month plan that offers subscribers just three movies a month.

Beyond limiting subscribers to three movies a month, the plan also locks them into a list of select blockbuster and independent films, which caused a mass exodus when it was introduced. But the company has had time to regroup, and starting on January 1st, 2019, a new three-tiered pricing structure will replace the current plan:

Select ($9.95 to $14.95 a month): This is basically the same as the plan that all MoviePass subscribers are currently using. Select members are limited to a rotating selection of films, which excludes opening weekends, 3D, and IMAX. MoviePass will share the schedule of films online.

($9.95 to $14.95 a month): This is basically the same as the plan that all MoviePass subscribers are currently using. Select members are limited to a rotating selection of films, which excludes opening weekends, 3D, and IMAX. MoviePass will share the schedule of films online. All Access ($14.95 to $19.95 a month): All Access members won’t be limited to the rotating selection of movies — if it’s in theaters, you can see it. This plan also excludes 3D and IMAX movies.

($14.95 to $19.95 a month): All Access members won’t be limited to the rotating selection of movies — if it’s in theaters, you can see it. This plan also excludes 3D and IMAX movies. Red Carpet ($19.95 to $24.95 a month): Pretty much identical to the All Access plan, but includes one IMAX 2D, IMAX 3D or RealD 3D showing a month as well.

Two important things to note about all three plans: They’re still limited to three movies a month (or 36 a year), and the prices fluctuate depending on where you live (so subscribers in New York or Los Angeles should expect to pay more than someone in Kansas or South Dakota). But at least these plans might last.

“Expectations weren’t met,” said Rodes Ponzer, MoviePass’s head of marketing, told Variety. “The creative memes and the consumer vitriol, we understand it. We told customers it was unlimited and we didn’t meet their expectations. Now we’re going to set their expectations properly.”

In order to convince new and old customers alike to try out the new plans, MoviePass has introduced limited time All Access and Red Carpet packages, which offer full year subscriptions at discounted rates. You can check those out, as well as more details about the new plans, over on MoviePass.com.