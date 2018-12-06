New Apple ads show how the Apple Watch has helped save lives

When the Apple Watch first hit store shelves, the device was positioned as something of a fashion accessory. This was clearly evident by Apple’s marketing efforts at the time, not to mention the $17,000 Apple Watch Edition which was clearly designed to compete with high-end timepieces.

A few years later, a lot has changed. Not only is the Apple Watch Edition nothing more than a memory, the Apple Watch has evolved into a potent and capable lifestyle. Indeed, the focus of the Apple Watch user experience has shifted and is now centered strongly on health and fitness features. In turn, we’ve seen quite a few stories over the past few years involving the heart sensor on the Apple Watch quite literally saving lives.

In light of this, and in the wake of Apple finally releasing its long-awaited ECG app, Apple today introduced a new ad series dubbed “Real Stories” which highlights stories from real people whose lives were saved on account of the Apple Watch’s health features.

The first video features a man named Michael Jackson who has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

“One day I started to feel a little bit off,” Jackson says in the commercial. “A short while later I actually woke up from a notification on my Apple Watch that said my heart rate was above what my limit was for a period of rest.”

Jackson subsequently went to the ER, doctors found that Jackson had sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition.

“I’ve always admired Apple,” Jackson added, “but I never thought that I would have ever admired Apple for potentially saving my life, because that’s what the watch did.”

Another ad from the series can be seen below: