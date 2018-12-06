Apple Watch
Wearables

New Apple ads show how the Apple Watch has helped save lives

Yoni Heisler
December 6th, 2018 at 8:39 PM

When the Apple Watch first hit store shelves, the device was positioned as something of a fashion accessory. This was clearly evident by Apple’s marketing efforts at the time, not to mention the $17,000 Apple Watch Edition which was clearly designed to compete with high-end timepieces.

A few years later, a lot has changed. Not only is the Apple Watch Edition nothing more than a memory, the Apple Watch has evolved into a potent and capable lifestyle. Indeed, the focus of the Apple Watch user experience has shifted and is now centered strongly on health and fitness features. In turn, we’ve seen quite a few stories over the past few years involving the heart sensor on the Apple Watch quite literally saving lives.

Don't Miss: Don’t pay $50 for a Philips Hue’s smart LED bulb when this $17 bulb is just as good

In light of this, and in the wake of Apple finally releasing its long-awaited ECG app, Apple today introduced a new ad series dubbed “Real Stories” which highlights stories from real people whose lives were saved on account of the Apple Watch’s health features.

The first video features a man named Michael Jackson who has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

“One day I started to feel a little bit off,” Jackson says in the commercial. “A short while later I actually woke up from a notification on my Apple Watch that said my heart rate was above what my limit was for a period of rest.”

Jackson subsequently went to the ER, doctors found that Jackson had sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition.

“I’ve always admired Apple,” Jackson added, “but I never thought that I would have ever admired Apple for potentially saving my life, because that’s what the watch did.”

Another ad from the series can be seen below:

Tags: ,
Comments