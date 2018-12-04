National Cookie Day 2018: Where to get free and cheap cookies today

We’re in that weird section of the year between Thanksgiving and Christmas where everyone seems to have mentally checked out, but most of us still have stuff to do. But what better way to get out of whatever funk you might be in than free cookies? Believe it or not, today is National Cookie Day, and many restaurants are celebrating.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find from around the web involving free and cheap cookies. Several stores are just flat out giving away cookies. All you have to do is show up. Others make you buy something first, but late lunch or early dinner is a small price to pay for a good chocolate chip cookie.

Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great deal on cookies that we didn’t list here):

Barnes & Noble : Buy a cookie, get another free on December 4th.

: Buy a cookie, get another free on December 4th. Coolhaus : Get a free cookie with any purchase on December 4th.

Get a free cookie with any purchase on December 4th. DoubleTree: Guests and non-guests alike can stop in on December 4th for a free DoubleTree Cookie.

Guests and non-guests alike can stop in on December 4th for a free DoubleTree Cookie. Great American Cookies: Get one free original chocolate chip cookie at participating stores on December 4th. No purchase necessary. Limit one per customer.

Get one free original chocolate chip cookie at participating stores on December 4th. No purchase necessary. Limit one per customer. Insomnia Cookies: Get a free traditional cookie in-store on December 4th. No purchase necessary.

Get a free traditional cookie in-store on December 4th. No purchase necessary. Mrs. Fields: Get a free cookie with any purchase on December 4th.

Get a free cookie with any purchase on December 4th. Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip: Buy three classic cookies, get three free on December 4th.

Buy three classic cookies, get three free on December 4th. Plated: Sign up for the meal kit on December 4th and get free dessert for a year. Visit Plated.com/redeem and use promo code: cookieday . If you redeem the offer today, you can add a dessert from the available Plated menu options at no additional cost to each order before shipping and taxes.

Sign up for the meal kit on December 4th and get free dessert for a year. Visit and use promo code: . If you redeem the offer today, you can add a dessert from the available Plated menu options at no additional cost to each order before shipping and taxes. Schlotzsky’s: Get a free small cookie when you buy an entree on December 4th.

This is hardly an exhaustive list, so be sure to poke around and call your local shops and grocery stores for more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back here later and see if there are any deals or freebies you might have missed the first time around.