With Christmas fast approaching, retailers across the country are making one last run at besting rivals and offering unmissable deals to consumers. There are definitely great bargains to be found just about everywhere at this point, but Best Buy in particular seems to have really turned up the heat in December. The store’s big “20 Days of Doorbusters” sale is currently underway, and so far it has been packed full of killer deals. We told you about this big sale last weekend, but we wanted to revisit this special sales event now that it’s in full swing.

Here’s how it works: Best Buy is running a big 20-day sale that wraps up the week before Christmas. During that time you’ll find hundreds of deals in Best Buy’s sale section, but the star of the show is a special set of doorbuster deals that change each day. Examples on Tuesday include Toshiba’s top-rated 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition UHD TV for $349.99, a 43-inch TCL Roku TV for $249.99, $400 off the Google Pixel 2 XL on Verizon, and a steep $121 discount on the Beats Pill+ Wireless Speaker.

You can shop the full sale right here on Best Buy’s website, or check out our picks below for the top 10 deals for Tuesday.

Toshiba – 55” Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition

Fire TV experience built-in

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV, and your favorite streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV, or stream movies and shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. True-to-life picture quality

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in ultra high deﬁnition. Voice Remote with Alexa

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons, instantly access your favorite apps. Keeps getting smarter

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest. Endless entertainment

Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD or Ultra HD, from Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, access tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Get it all in one place

With Fire TV Edition it’s easy to see everything you’ve recently watched – live TV, streaming services and connected devices – in one place. Plus, you can connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI inputs. Alexa-enabled

Want to watch something new? Press the microphone button and say “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show results from hundreds of integrated apps and channels. Want to order a pizza? Check the weather? Dim the family living room lights? Alexa can do that too. Pair with an Echo device for hands-free control

Control your TV hands-free including power, volume, channel navigation, playback, search and more. Simply pair your TV with an Echo device and Alexa will hear you from across the room. (Echo sold separately) 54.6” screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows in addition to all your current content. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

Enjoy lifelike detail, rich contrast and brilliant colors every time you watch. Speed and performance

Powered by Quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for responsive streaming – experience ultra-smooth streaming of 4K video at up to 60 fps, instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Advanced TV sound

Two 10w Onkyo speakers, with DTS Studio Sound and Dolby audio deliver an immersive experience. Personalize your viewing experience

Customize the name of each input, adjust picture settings for each connected device, favorite live TV channels in the guide and more. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

Plug in plenty of devices, like your cable/satellite box or gaming console. (HDMI cable not included) 1 USB input

Connect a USB to extend the duration of live TV pause from 2 minutes up to 60 minutes. Easily connect your digital camera or other USB device to view compatible photo and video files. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

The wide 178° viewing angle provides a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The parental control functionality lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Toshiba – 55” Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition: $349.99 (save $130)

TCL – 43″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV

Dolby Vision HDR

Provides images with superior color, contrast and brightness, so all your favorite movies, shows and games come to life in stunning clarity. Wide Color Gamut with NBP Photon technology

Delivers a vibrant and rich color palette and produces images with superior color, contrast and brightness. HDR Dynamic Contrast

Advanced technology offers striking contrast for brighter whites and darker blacks. HDR Pro Gamma

Details remain visible in any environment – from the darkest home theater to the brightest sun-lit living rooms. iPQ Engine

Precision color performance tailored to deliver accurate color reproduction and optimized DCI-P3 color space coverage. Roku Smart TV

Roku TV offers access to stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from one simple, intuitive interface. 42.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 8W main channel speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers up to 2160p picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen. 1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

TCL – 43″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV: $249.99 (save $70)

Save $400 on Google Pixel 2 XL

A more impressive camera. All-around

Capture stunning photos with an effortless photography experience. Pixel 2 XL changes the way you take, save and share your moments. Your photos, forever

Save all your photos and videos in original quality with free, unlimited storage in Google Photos.¹ Search what you see

With Google Lens you can use your camera to explore the world like never before. Simply pull up Google Lens on a photo to learn more about landmarks, artwork and more.² Your own personal Google, built in

Need help or answers? Just ask the Google Assistant, built into every Google Pixel 2 XL. You can request a ride, reserve a table, and buy a ticket – using only your voice. Charges fast and really lasts

Pixel’s long lasting and fast charging battery delivers up to 7 hours of use on 15 minutes of charge.³ Water resistant when it counts.

Pixel 2 XL also features a striking encased glass metal unibody that’s water resistant.⁴ Find the perfect fit for you and your Pixel

Accessories designed by Google are precisely engineered to fit, help protect and make the most of your Google Pixel 2 XL.

Save $400 on Google Pixel 2 XL

Save up to $150 on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS starting at $33.34/mo., iPhone XS Max starting at $36.67/mo.

Deals require activation with Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T

Save up to $150 on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Pill+ Speaker

Beats Pill+ is designed to go wherever you do and fill the room with a rich clear sound field that has as much power as it does definition. With a sleek interface, the Beats Pill+ is intuitive to use and brings people together with engaging features for a unique shared listening experience. SOUND BIGGER THAN ITS SIZE

The stereo active 2-way crossover system creates an optimized sound field for dynamic range and clarity across all genres of music. Tweeter and woofer separation uses the same acoustic mechanics found in professional recording studios around the world. DESIGNED AROUND YOU

With its sophisticated design, Beats Pill+ looks as good as it sounds. The simple, intuitive no-nonsense interface gets you to your music fast. Play, pause, skip tracks, and control your phone calls with a touch of the multifunction ‘b’ button. PAIR & PLAY

Pair the Beats Pill+ to your phone, laptop, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device and play your favorite tracks, videos, and games with optimized sound and ultimate convenience. SPEAKERPHONE

Enhanced voice performance allows you to make and receive calls with clarity. STAY CHARGED ALL DAY

The Beats Pill+ has a 12-hour battery life to stay charged on the go. Short on time? Use the included Lightning cable and power supply unit to get a quick charge in 3 hours. Keep track of your power levels with the fuel gauge so you always know how much battery is left. CHARGE OUT

Keep the music going. Now you can charge your phone or external music device with extra juice from the Beats Pill+ BEATS PILL+ APP

Download the Beats Pill+ app* to unlock features that put you and your friends at the center of your music like never before. Bring a second speaker into the mix for even more innovative ways to play.

Get additional software updates and product support within the app. DJ THE PLAYLIST

Grab a friend and control the music from two Bluetooth sources. AMPLIFY YOUR SOUND

Add a second Beats Pill+ into the mix and simultaneously play from both speakers for a sound that’s twice as full. PUT IT IN STEREO

Sync two Beats Pill+ speakers together for dedicated left and right playback and an even more dynamic sound experience.

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Pill+ Speaker: $108.99 (save $121)

Save $80 on Google Home Hub with select Nest devices

Google Home Hub lets you view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard. Nest smart home devices help you save energy, stay comfortable and make your home safer. Choose from security cameras, smart thermostats and a smart doorbell. When you buy a Google Home Hub together with one of the Nest smart home devices below, you’ll save $80.

Save $80 on Google Home Hub with select Nest devices

Save up to $100 on select Chromebooks

Six different discounted models available

Save up to $100 on select Chromebooks

Save up to $600 on MacBook Pro laptops

14 different discounted models available

Save up to $600 on MacBook Pro laptops

Roku – Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player

A huge selection of entertainment

Enjoy 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, HBO NOW and more. Brilliant 4K, HDR, and HD streaming

Experience the visual rush of 4K and vibrant HDR picture quality. Stick design

Easily move it around your house or take it to a friend’s. You can even hide it behind your TV. Use your mobile device as a fully functional remote control

Free mobile app for iOS® or Android™. Send video, music, and photos to your TV. High-speed wireless connectivity

Built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi connects to the Internet through your wireless home network (wireless router is required and sold separately). Compatible with most TVs

Easily connects to HDTVs and 4K Ultra HD TVs.

Roku – Streaming Stick+ 4K Streaming Media Player: $49.99 (save $10)

Roku – Streaming Stick

A huge selection of entertainment

Explore 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, HBO NOW and more. Up to 1080p HD picture quality

Get the visual rush of 1920 x 1080 HD streaming. Stick design

You can move it around your house or take it to a friend’s. You can even hide it behind your TV. Use your mobile device as a fully functional remote control

Free mobile app for iOS® or Android™. Send video, music, and photos to your TV. High-speed wireless connectivity

Built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi connects to the Internet through your wireless home network (wireless router is required and sold separately). Compatible with most TVs

Easily connect and place it on or next to your TV.

Roku – Streaming Stick: $34.99 (save $15)