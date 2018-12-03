A new ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer will air during Monday Night Football

It’s not the trailer you’ve been waiting for these days, but that doesn’t change the fact that a new Captain Marvel trailer will drop during Monday Night Football tonight, and that’s still very exciting news. The 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe happens to be the origin story of Captain Marvel, and it’ll likely answer some of our biggest questions in anticipation of Avengers 4.

We already know that Nick Fury paged Captain Marvel in the credits scene after Infinity War, fully realizing that her assistance is finally required. The upcoming Captain Marvel film will explain in detail the relationship between Fury and Captain Marvel, and why he held on to that pager for so many years without using it. After all, Captain Marvel does take place in the 90s, back when Fury had two working eyes, and he wasn’t yet the commander of SHIELD.

Also, Captain Marvel happens to be the first movie in the MCU series starring a female hero. We had Ant-Man and The Wasp earlier this year, but The Wasp had to share the spotlight with that other bug.

The first Captain Marvel trailer dropped a few weeks ago, showing us glimpses of that 90s world without spoiling anything. The next trailer will probably reveal even more footage from the film, but don’t expect many spoilers. What we do know is that the new trailer will air during the halftime show at tonight’s game, according to a report on Sunday from SuperBroMovies. Later, a Twitter user actually posted a teaser for the trailer that seemed to confirm the news:

The 15-second clip above reshuffles footage from the previous trailer, so there’s nothing juicy in it other than the confirmation that the video will be released at halftime. Disney’s marketing chief Asad Ayaz also confirmed the new Captain Marvel trailer on Twitter:

The same SuperBroMovies report said that the first Avengers 4 trailer will be released on Wednesday morning, and that’s the one we’re all waiting for. Captain Marvel premieres on March 8th, followed by Avengers 4 on April 27th. Interestingly, the IMDB page for Avengers 4 was updated with a new release date for the US. Previously, the film was expected to drop on May 3rd in the USA.