Several dog food brands were just recalled – here’s what you need to know

Making sure your pet’s food has adequate amounts of crucial vitamins is something every pet owner should pay attention to, but one dog food manufacturer has been forced to recall several brands of food after they were discovered to have far too much of on specific vitamin.

Sunshine Mills, which produces pet foods under the brand names of Evolve, Sportsman’s Pride, and Triumph, has issued a voluntary recall of several of its dry dog foods after it discovered that the food contained “elevated levels” of Vitamin D.

The various products including both adult dog and puppy food. The list of recalled products is as follows, with “Best By” dates between November 1st, 2018 and November 8th, 2019:

14 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag — UPC: 0-73657-00862-0

28 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag — UPC: 0-73657-00863-7

40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food — Bag UPC: 0-70155-10566-0

40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food — Bag UPC: 0-70155-10564-0

3.5 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food — Bag UPC: 0-73657-00873-6

16 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food — Bag UPC: 0-73657-00874-3

30 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food — Bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0

If you happen to have any of this food on hand the manufacturer asks that you avoid feeding it to your pet immediately. You’re also eligible for a full refund of the purchase price by contacting the company directly.

Consumers may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at (800) 705-2111 from 7AM to 4PM Central Time, Monday through Friday, or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.

“Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss,” the company said in a statement. “Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers with dogs who have consumed any of the products listed above and are exhibiting any of these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian.”