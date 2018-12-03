Watch the new ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer right here

With just three months left until Captain Marvel hits theaters, we got our second extended look at the Marvel Studios movie on Monday night during ESPN’s Monday Night Football halftime show. We didn’t get any clues as to how Carol Danvers’ story will tie into the MCU (or what part she’ll play in the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War next summer), but what we did get was plenty of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. And isn’t that enough?

Here’s the full trailer from Monday night, which gives us some backstory on the Kree and the Skrull — two races at war with one another during the time period the movie is set. Danvers ends up getting caught up in the war, fighting on behalf of the Kree, but somehow gets involved with Nick Fury as well.

There’s still plenty we don’t know, but between the two trailers that we’ve seen so far, many of the basics of this story have been established. We know that Carol Danvers has lost her memories. We know that she begins with the green suit of the Kree Starforce. And we know that she eventually gets her classic costume before the end of the movie. We also know that the end of the movie will tie into Avengers 4, but we don’t know how.

Captain Marvel comes to theaters on March 8th, 2019. Avengers 4 is set to follow in May, but if we’re lucky, we may get an Avengers 4 trailer before the end of 2018 as well — maybe even as early as this week.