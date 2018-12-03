Holy moly, it’s already December! We can’t believe how quickly the first 11 months of the year flew by, but 2018 isn’t quite over just yet. You still have plenty of time to load up your iPhone and iPad with paid iOS apps on sale for free, and you’ll find seven great options in Monday’s roundup.

AutoLike – Likes for Instagram

Normally $9.99.

ONLY NOW!!!! PAY ONE TIME and use the app FOREVER without the MONTHLY PAYMENT. Similar applications cost from $ 10 per month The app will help you search users on Instagram, find new photos and videos based on locations, hashtags, etc. like the posts automatically, save results, displays real-time activity statistics. NOTE: You must use the proxy to connect your IG account. If you have some issues with your account, please write for the support

Download AutoLike – Likes for Instagram

Hands-free Browser

Normally $0.99.

Getting your hands dirty? With this app you can surf the web without touching the screen.

It’s fantastic for reading recipes while you cook, following repair instructions with greasy hands, working out, putting on makeup, or catching up on news while you are doing household chores whilst wearing gloves. This app has also proven useful to people with arthritis, or when fine movement is difficult or painful. You use similar gestures to those you would use on a touch screen, so it feels natural right away. Watch the video here to see how it works: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWI7b9NzQPc Simply browse the web normally to the page you want, then put down or dock your device. You can now use upwards or downwards hand gestures in front of your phone to scroll the page vertically, or “swipe” sideways to move between your favorite pages. Features • Hands-free Browser has been in the top utility 10 apps in many countries worldwide. • Slick, fully functional web browser with vertical scrolling gesture support • Optional “Hands-free Favorites” add-on lets you navigate through all your favorite pages by swiping, 100% hands-free! • Bonus “Hands-free Favorites” feature: a “drop hand” gesture which you can assign to any browsing action you like! (iPhone only) • Get similar gesture features on your iPhone/iPad to those found on some other latest brands of phones, right now! • Integrated help and feedback tips to show you how the gestures work right away. • Bookmark your favorite sites quickly and easily. • Turn off the on-screen help, for advanced users. • “Time spent waiting for load” meter. See how much of your life you are wasting while waiting for webpages to load! • Prompt support from the developer, accessible from within the app. If you want a feature added or have some problems, the developer is happy to help. This app uses the front-facing camera and computer vision algorithms. It works reliably under normal lighting conditions, from distances of 20cm up to 1 metre.

Download Hands-free Browser

Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji

Normally $1.99.

#Best app to create video stories in augmented reality. Add AR texts , emoji, videos in the environment around you. when done, you can take photos and videos while moving around them and narrating a story. Check out the amazing features:

– Share your video story and photos with your friends on Snapchat, Facebook, Whatsapp and private texts.

– Add AR text in a variety of fonts and colors

– Add your own Videos in the environment around you

– Walk into your videos to experience them in 3D

– Ability to create amazing hologram videos.

– Videos that stick to real word objects with image tracking.

– Increase or decrease the size of objects using intuitive Pan gestures.

– Walk around the objects as if they are in your world and experience the virtual reality

– Ability to draw freely in Augmented Reality.

– App now utilizes machine learning to identify the object so that you can draw in AR using a real life object or Pen.

– Use it for event management and directions

– Use it for real estate and open houses

– Optimized for iPhone X How to use magic pen feature to draw freely :

– Place the object behind the camera that you want to draw with

– Now tap on the screen to identify the object so that app can track its movement

– Draw slowly and keep your hands inside the frame to draw

Download Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji

Snap Markup – Annotation Tool

Normally $1.99.

Snap Markup is a Markup photo tool. It markup or annotate the photo with various shapes and send it anywhere. Snap Markup provides various draw shapes like free draw, rectangle, triangle, line, arrow, circle, numbers, brazier curve, Blur effect, Focus, rotations, text and crop. It is a powerful app to have in your toolbox. It can help on any place where annotations are required for a photo. If you enjoy using Snap Markup, please take a minute to leave us a nice review. It really helps!

Download Snap Markup – Annotation Tool

Color Tap Plus

Normally $0.99.

Color Tap is a fast-paced game against time and color. Within 60 seconds tap the correct color to climb the leaderboard, but tap the wrong color and you’ll lose points. Hitting a color streak will provide bonus points. If you can continue the streak the bonus points will increase. Can you get a flawless victory?

Download Color Tap Plus

Sticklings

Normally $1.99.

Sticklings is a unique puzzle game with the mission to get a herd of Stickmans into their goals by using various abilities. Like a Lemming, a Stickman just walks and walks and it is your objective to correctly assign the correct task to a Stickman to lead all other Stickmans the correct path. Abilities include blocking, self destruct, jump, bomb throwing, rush and bridge building. Levels are limited by time with the option to earn gold, silver and bronze medals. And if you fail, there is always the option to Nuke em!

Download Sticklings

TimeXFit – fitness assistant

Normally $0.99.

TimeXfit – turns your device into a fitness guru! Why? Because it is a powerful tool that will help you build your own fitness program from the ground up. Just record own exercises, group them into sets, and you can handle any of your workout. But most importantly! with TimeXfit you don’t have to memorize daunting, overwhelming exercise names and techniques, you can just record your own voice commands, photos, and even videos! These reminders and hints will help you simplify your workouts and greatly increase their effectiveness. Interesting? Here some more information for you: The world of fitness training can be complex and sometimes confusing with an ever-expanding myriad of training styles including strength training, yoga, Pilates, crossfit, bootcamp training, and more. Getting in top shape requires a well executed and consistent exercise plan that TimeXfit will deliver with ease and convenience. Now you can focus your efforts on training – where it belongs, not on trying to remember what routine comes next. DIDN’T GET A CHANCE TO WRITE DOWN THE TRAINING ROUTINE, YET AGAIN?

Ever experience your trainer barking orders at you as you gasp for breath only to forget the entire routine as you come back to life? DARN! WHAT DOES DOWN SET OF SQUAT AND PRESS 4 BY 4 MEAN AGAIN?

You finally managed to write everything down but after a day or two, hello confusion – it looks like somebody else wrote it. STILL DOING IT ALL WRONG?

HELP! How do I do that again?? The trainer explained, even demonstrated, but you didn’t focus through the sweat and couldn’t remember the proper technique if your life depended on it. To solve all these problems once and for all we created TimeXfit. Here’s what TimeXfit can do for you: MAIN FEATURES: ● CREATE SETS OF EXERCISES

You can create entire workout regiments from any exercise. You can combine various exercises into sets and designate the time of the exercise and the time of rest and recovery between them. ● SOUND EFFECTS AND VOICE REMINDERS

Audio alerts or vibrating markers can be added to every set. You can also go a step further and record your own voice commands and reminders. This way you will always know exactly what to do. ● PHOTO AND VIDEO

Want even more personalization and convenience, literally within your grasp? You can also add photos or videos for every exercise that you created to easily remind you of perfect form. ● CONTROL PANEL

It doesn’t matter whether your training consists of just two exercises or it’s a complex circuit with dozens of exercises, you and TimeXFit can handle it! You can edit, add, delete, adjust the order, and even double up the exercises in your personal training routine. ● WORKOUT PLAYER

Once you finalize your training routine, just plug it into the built-in player and your smartphone becomes a virtual fitness guru! TimeXFit will illustrate which exercises to do, how often, when and how. Timing, number of sets, and the order of your whole training session is truly right in grasp at all times. ● PRO-WORKOUT SECTION

No time to make it to the gym? Is a personal trainer just too expensive? Do you want to get real training from real fitness professionals and stay in the best shape possible? TimeXfit is the solution for you because we developed a ready to use Pro-Workouts section available in the app. We have partnered with some of the world’s best professional personal trainers to create six unique, challenging workout routines just for you. Our trainers have selected over 90 different exercises that they determined were most effective with their clients. Each Pro-Training contains three levels of difficulty, so it is easy to select the right level, and as your fitness position improves it’s easy to move to more advanced routines. Join the digital edge of fitness and enjoy THE BEST, HEALTHIEST YOU with TimeXFit!

Download TimeXFit – fitness assistant