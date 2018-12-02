Netflix arrivals and departures
Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 2)

Jacob Siegal
December 2nd, 2018 at 11:23 AM

Now that Thanksgiving is over, and we have a temporary reprieve before we are once again surrounded by family for the holidays, we might as well cram in as much streaming as possible. Thankfully, Netflix is going to make that easy with over twenty new shows and movies for the first full week of December.

Some of the highlights are the first season of Blue Planet II, the first season of Syfy’s Happy!, and the brilliant alien movie District 9. There are a boatload of original series and films coming this week as well, but most of them appear to be relatively unfamiliar, other than Neo Tokio and The Ranch. But don’t fret — there are plenty of Christmas films coming, in case you’re looking to get into the spirit a few weeks early this year.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of December 2nd, 2018:

Arrivals

Sunday, December 2nd

  • The Lobster

Monday, December 3rd

Tuesday, December 4th

  • District 9

Thursday, December 6th

  • Happy!: Season 1

Friday, December 7th

Departures

Tuesday, December 4th

  • Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
  • Air Bud: Spikes Back
  • Air Bud: World Pup
  • Air Buddies
  • Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
  • Spooky Buddies
  • Tarzan & Jane
  • The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
  • The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
  • The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
  • The Search for Santa Paws
  • Tinker Bell
  • Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
  • Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Friday, December 7th

  • Trolls

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.

Image Source: BBC
