Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 2)

Now that Thanksgiving is over, and we have a temporary reprieve before we are once again surrounded by family for the holidays, we might as well cram in as much streaming as possible. Thankfully, Netflix is going to make that easy with over twenty new shows and movies for the first full week of December.

Some of the highlights are the first season of Blue Planet II, the first season of Syfy’s Happy!, and the brilliant alien movie District 9. There are a boatload of original series and films coming this week as well, but most of them appear to be relatively unfamiliar, other than Neo Tokio and The Ranch. But don’t fret — there are plenty of Christmas films coming, in case you’re looking to get into the spirit a few weeks early this year.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of December 2nd, 2018:

Arrivals

Sunday, December 2nd

The Lobster

Monday, December 3rd

Tuesday, December 4th

District 9

Thursday, December 6th

Happy!: Season 1

Friday, December 7th

Departures

Tuesday, December 4th

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch



Air Bud: Spikes Back



Air Bud: World Pup



Air Buddies



Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales



Spooky Buddies



Tarzan & Jane



The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars



The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue



The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos



The Search for Santa Paws



Tinker Bell



Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue



Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Friday, December 7th

Trolls

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.