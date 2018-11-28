Sorry, haters: Apple says the iPhone XR is the company’s top-selling iPhone model

There’s a good reason why Apple executives over the past few years have warned us not to pay attention to mysterious supply chain rumors regarding iPhone production cuts: they’re often dead-wrong. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a number of reports claiming that iPhone XR sales have been underwhelming. In fact, many of these reports have relayed that iPhone XR demand is so low that Apple was recently forced to scale back production.

In the process, investors have become quite bearish on Apple shares, not to mention the future prospects of the company. In just a matter of a few weeks, Apple’s stock price went from trading at around $231 a share all the way down to about $172 a share. But as it turns out, it appears that all of the doom and gloom stories surrounding Apple’s fall from grace have been way off the mark. Of course, for anyone who has followed Apple over the years can attest, this scenario seems to play out consistently each and every single year.

Addressing reports that the iPhone XR is a dud, Apple took something of a rare step today and revealed that iPhone XR sales are actually quite robust. During an interview with CNET, Apple executive Greg Joswiak explained that the iPhone XR has “been our most popular iPhone each and every day since the day it became available.”

So not only is the iPhone XR doing well, it’s been Apple’s most popular iPhone model for more than four weeks running. Clearly, Apple was feeling the heat from the onslaught of negative stories regarding iPhone XR sales, and with the stock price tumbling, the company presumably felt the need to step up and clear the air.

Now as to how many iPhone XR units Apple is selling, well, Apple has never disclosed sales for any one individual model. Further, Apple recently said that it would no longer reveal unit sales for the iPhone. In other words, we won’t really have any way to gauge how iPhone unit sales are doing given that analyst reports and supply chain rumors have proven to be anything but reliable and accurate.