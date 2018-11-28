Two more fan-favorites survived ‘Infinity War’ and one may hold the key to defeating Thanos

Plenty of superheroes and fan-favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe perished when Thanos snapped his fingers while wearing that powerful Infinity Gauntlet, but those deaths aren’t permanent. Avengers 4 will fix all of that, and we have already seen plenty of proof that many of the dead characters will be back in the next movie. While some of those characters may appear in flashbacks or alternate timelines, it’s likely that all of our favorite heroes, especially the ones who will appear in upcoming Marvel movies, will be resurrected. Now we have evidence that two more supporting characters have survived the snap and will be seen again in the Marvel universe. And one of them may hold the key to defeating Thanos, according to an incredible fan theory.

As ComicBook reports, Dr. Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) both survived Infinity War. That doesn’t mean either of them will appear in Avengers 4 — they aren’t credited for the movie at this time — but it goes to show they may have a future in upcoming new Marvel tales.

The revelation comes from Brandon T. Snider, author of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest, Volume 2: Aftermath, who posted images of the covers:

TODAY’S THE DAY! The search for the truth begins in @Marvel’s #AvengersInfinityWar: Cosmic Quest Volume #2: AFTERMATH. Who are the Science Avengers?! Pick up a copy and find out. https://t.co/hpI06Z4jFG pic.twitter.com/eYStCiWuzZ — Brandon T. Snider (@BrandonTSnider) November 27, 2018

What interests us is the back cover, which has this little synopsis:

A deadly threat emerged from the cosmos — and it was fulfilled. In the wake of Thanos’s horrifying success, the people of Earth are left reeling in despair and confusion. Without any logical explanation for the blip-out event, those remaining must pick up the pieces. Doctor Erik Selvig and his associate Darcy Lewis are determined to find and understand the cause of the devastation. With a team of friends both old and new, they embark on a pursuit of knowledge, eager to discover the links between their own pasts and the stones that decimated half of humanity — the Infinity Stones. Little do they know that a new foe who threatens to destroy them all is looming….

At the same time, an eagle-eyed Redditor posted an impressive and well-documented fan theory on Reddit that every Marvel fan should read. According to that theory, Selvig may have already been aware of the snap well before it happened, and he may have knowledge of the kind of multi-verse and multi-time traveling required to undo the damage. That’s because he had been exposed to the Mind Stone back in New York and all the insanity that came from that.

The Redditor looked at the scientist’s boards from the movies and explained everything Selvig got right about the realities of his world. That doesn’t mean Selvig will help the Avengers beat Thanos in Avengers 4, but it goes to show how brilliant these movies are, and how much thought goes into planning them. Marvel left all those crumbs in the early phases of the MCU, foreshadowing events that would not take place for several years and teasing what’s going to happen with our favorite characters. Thankfully, Marvel movies were massive successes at the box office, which made it possible for those predictions to come true in this first decade of Marvel films.

