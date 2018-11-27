Every Xbox One and Xbox 360 game you can download free in December 2018

Whether you bought a new Xbox One while they were on sale over Black Friday or have owned one for years, you will probably find something to like in the latest selection of free Games with Gold. It’s not often that the highlight of the month is an Xbox 360 game, but if you’ve never played Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction, you owe it to yourself to download it in December and blow everything up in its huge open world.

Once you’re done blowing stuff up, you can relax with puzzle game Q.U.B.E. 2 and adventure game Never Alone for the Xbox One. And if you still have some free time after all that, which was one of the last BioWare games that pretty much everyone seemed to like. Just remember that you’ll need an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Here are the details on the availability of all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for December:

Q.U.B.E. 2 ($24.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 31 on Xbox One

($24.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 31 on Xbox One Never Alone ($14.99 ERP): Available December 16 to January 15 on Xbox One

($14.99 ERP): Available December 16 to January 15 on Xbox One Dragon Age II ($9.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

($9.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 Mercenaries ($9.99 ERP): Available December 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

You’ll save nearly $60 if you pick up all four games and can add a bunch of points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above. And as always, some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before they go back to being paid.