Samsung’s own Galaxy S10 chip gets benchmarked for the first time

A few days ago, we saw leaked Galaxy S10 benchmarks for the Snapdragon 8150 versions, which showed notable performance gains over previous-generation silicon, although some of those scores weren’t able to touch the new iPhones, which rock Apple’s powerful A12 processor. Now we have an AnTuTu benchmark leak for the Exynos 9820 processor that Samsung announced a few weeks ago, which will power some Galaxy S10 versions next year. However, the 9820’s score is significantly lower than the 8150.

The Exynos 9820 scored 325076, which sounds like a lot, but that’s still almost 40000 points lower than the Snapdragon 8150, but also than the iPhone XS’s AnTuTuscore. The Snapdragon 8150 wasn’t able to beat the A12 Bionic in Geekbench 4 tests. Geekbench 4 tests for the Exynos 9820 aren’t available for the time being.

That said, the 9820 chip outperformed the Mate 20 Pro’s Kirin 980 processor, which got 313561 points in the same AnTuTu test. The 9820 is an 8nm chip, while Huawei’s processor is built on a 7nm process.

The device used for the benchmark was a Samsung SM-G975F handset, which should be a Galaxy S10+ version. The benchmark test reveals the phone features a 6.4-inch display with 2280 x 1080 resolution, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Aside from the new Exynos 9820 chip, the handset also rocks a brand new Mali-G76 GPU that should be even faster than previous versions and runs Android 9.0 Pie.

This is the first score（325076） of the Galaxy S10+, using the Exynos9820 processor from AnTuTu Bemchmark. pic.twitter.com/IRYlAvtVgL — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 27, 2018

Considering that the Galaxy S10 isn’t expected to launch for a few more months, it’s likely that we’ll see even more benchmarks get leak by the time Samsung take the stage to unveil the phone. As we get closer to the press event, we should expect these scores to improve, as the tests will be conducted on finalized hardware and software.

Samsung is widely expected to unveil at least four Galaxy S10 versions next year, including a 5G model. It’ll be interesting to see how many of them will get high-end processors, considering that there’s also a Galaxy S10 Lite version in the works. The regular Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10+, and the 5G version are probably going to be powered by Snapdragon 8150 and Exynos 9820 chip versions.