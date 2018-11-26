Samsung’s most innovative 4K TV is discounted $800 for Cyber Monday

TV deals are a dime a dozen on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and throughout Cyber Week, but some are almost too good to miss. One such deal comes courtesy of Samsung for Cyber Monday: $800 off the company’s The Frame 4K TV. If you’ve never seen The Frame before, Samsung calls it “as much a work of art as it is a TV.”

In additional to being an absolutely stunning 4K LED television with a great picture, The Frame doubles as a dynamic painting when you turn it off. Plus, With a subscription to Samsung’s Art Store, you can pick up even more magnificent works of art to display in your living room when you’re done watching TV. You can also buy new frames for the TV, or pick up one of Samsung’s optional stands if you don’t want to mount it on your wall.

The 65-inch Frame retails for $2,799.99 on Samsung’s online store, but as part of their Cyber Monday 2018 sale, the largest model is being discounted $800 down to $1,999.99. You can also grab the 55-inch Frame for $1,299.99 (down from $1,999.99), or the 43-inch Frame for $999.99 (down from $1,299.99).

In addition to being discounted on Samsung’s site, The Frame TVs are on sale at third-party retailers as well, such as Jet.com (65-inch, 55-inch, 43-inch), where you can actually save a few extra dollars on each model. Amazon (65-inch, 55-inch, 43-inch) has the same deals, and at the time of writing, all are still in stock.

This is just one of countless TV deals available today though, so be sure to poke around before you buy.