Wild rumor says Galaxy S10 will have up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage

This year is slowly drawing to a close, which means we’re in full Galaxy S10 rumor season ahead of its early 2019 launch. Just in the past few days, we’ve seen a variety of reports detailing the phone’s Infinity-O display, leaked screen protectors included, as well as the 5G version of the handset, which should be the true flagship of the S10 line.

Samsung Mobile is pulling out all the stops on this one, seeking a win after a less than stellar year so far. But will we have a Galaxy S10 version out there sporting 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage? At least one source thinks so.

Citing a report from Hong Kong analysts, Chinese blog IT Home said on Monday that one Galaxy S10 model will come with 12GB of memory and 1TB of flash storage on board, which are the kind of specs you wouldn’t usually find on a smartphone.

This year, however, we saw the first phone featuring 10GB of RAM, and smartphone makers have raised built-in storage to 512GB. Both Apple and Samsung sell 512GB phones, with the Galaxy Note 9 offering users a theoretical maximum of 1TB of storage when 512GB microSD cards are used.

The report fails to identify which Galaxy S10 versions would have this much RAM and local storage. But, if these predictions are real, only the most expensive model of the line would get these specs. RAM on cheaper models shouldn’t exceed 8GB, while storage will likely start at 64GB or 128GB.

Samsung is expected to launch four distinct Galaxy S10 versions next year, including a cheaper model with a 5.8-inch flat screen, as well as two more expensive versions featuring curved displays and dual-lens and triple-lens cameras, respectively. The 5G model is supposed to have an even larger 6.7-inch screen and four rear cameras. Samsung should unveil the Galaxy S10 phones at some point in February, likely at MWC 2019, and launch them by March.