Huge Sam’s Club Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 deal is back for Black Friday

Like many retailers, Sam’s Club hosted pre-Black Friday sales this year, including a one-day sale event a few days ago that brought shoppers huge discounts on this year’s hottest phones, like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, but also Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9.

A two-day sale event followed a few days later, with the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+ again receiving significant discounts. Then, we saw Sam’s Club Black Friday 2018 ad officially unveiled, but the flyer didn’t have any hot phone sales to phone home about. Fast-forward to Black Friday week, and Sam’s Club told BGR that its huge Galaxy Note 9 and S9 deal is back.

Just like before, Sam’s Club will offer customers Gift Cards with the purchase and activation of several Samsung Galaxy devices, including Note 9, Note 8, S9+, S9, S8+, and S8. Choose Verizon or US Cellular, and you get a $300 Gift Card. Go for AT&T or Sprint, and you’ll get a $150 Gift Card.

The offer is available to buyers starting at 12:01 AM EST on Thanksgiving through November 25th. Sam’s Club stores open at 7:00 AM on Black Friday, and you’ll need to go to a store to take advantage of it, as this is an in-club sort of deal.

The offer is even better than what Samsung has planned this Black Friday season, although the Korean smartphone maker does sell discounted Galaxy Note 9 and S9 versions that are unlocked, which means you won’t need to ink a new device payment plan with your carrier.

On the other hand, if you’re going to buy a 2018 Samsung phone on Verizon this Black Friday season, you should know that Big Red will let you save $400 on either the Galaxy Note 9 or the S9+, but the savings aren’t instantaneous. Instead, you’ll receive monthly bill credits for 24 months.

For more Sam’s Club Black Friday deals, check the full catalog available at this link.