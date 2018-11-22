We’re five years into the latest console generation, but if you’ve managed to hold out this long, you’ll be rewarded with steep discounts over the holidays. Sony and Microsoft have cut the price of their consoles by $100, which means you can grab a brand new PS4 or Xbox One for $200, respectively. Nintendo is also increasing the value of its console bundles by including a free game, but the price of the Switch and 2DS stay the same.
But consoles are just one element of the video game discount bonanza that is Black Friday. New games, accessories, subscriptions, and more are all on sale as well, and below we’ve rounded up all of the best deals we could find from around the internet. If you’re in the market for anything game-related, we’ve got you covered.
Consoles
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Standard Edition PS4 Bundle: $199.99 (save $100)
- Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle (1TB): $199.99 (save $100)
- Xbox One X (1TB): $399.99 (save $100)
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299.99 (save $60)
- Nintendo 2DS Super Mario Maker Edition: $79.99 (save $40)
- Steam Link: $2.50 (save $47.49)
Video Games
PlayStation 4
- Detroit: Become Human: $21.99 (save 45%)
- Dragon Quest XI – Digital Edition of Light: $41.99 (save 30%)
- God of War: $21.99 (save 45%)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: $39.59 (save 34%)
- Persona 5: $19.99 (save 60%)
Xbox One
- Crackdown: Free (save 100%)
- Forza Horizon 4: $38.99 (save 35%)
- Gears of War 4: $9.99 (save 75%)
- Sea of Thieves: $29.99 (save 50%)
- State of Decay 2: $19.49 (save 35%)
Nintendo Switch
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: $41.99 (save 30%)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $23.99 (save 60%)
- Snipperclips – Cut it out, together!: $9.99 (save 50%)
Nintendo 3DS
- BOXBOY!: $4.99 (save 50%)
- Hyrule Warriors Legends: $19.99 (save 50%)
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D: $13.99 (save 30%)
Multi-Platform
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4 / Xbox One): $27.00 (was $59.99)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4 / Xbox One): $19.99 (was $39.99) | Switch: $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4 / Xbox One): $38.00 (was $59.99)
- Fallout 76 (PS4 / Xbox One): $39.99 (was $59.99)
- FIFA 19 (PS4 / Xbox One / Switch): $27.00 (was $59.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 / Xbox One): $19.99 (was $29.99)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains (PS4 / Xbox One / Switch): $29.99 (was $59.99)
- Madden NFL 19 (PS4 / Xbox One): $27.00 (was $59.99)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4 / Xbox One): $27.00 (was $59.99)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy (PS4 / Xbox One): $29.99 (was $39.99)
Accessories
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller (PS4): $38.99 (save $21)
- PlayStation VR CREED: Rise to Glory + Superhot VR Bundle: $250 (save $100)
- Xbox Wireless Controller: $39.00 (save $21)
- Controller Gear Xbox Pro Charging Stand: $34.99 (save $5)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $59.99 (save $10)
- Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) – Neon Pink / Neon Green: $69.00 (save $10.99)
- Orzly Carry Case Compatible With Nintendo Switch: $12.99 (save $12.00)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset: $39.99 (save $10.00)
Subscriptions
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership: $39.99 (save $20)
- Xbox Live Gold 3-Month Membership: $14.99 (save $10)
- Xbox Live Gold 6-Month Membership: $29.99 (save $10)
- Xbox Game Pass 1 Month: $1.00 (save 90%)
- VIVEPORT 6-Month Plan: $29.99 (save $10)
- VIVEPORT 12-Month Plan: $39.99 (save $40)
Digital PC Game Sales
- GamersGate Black Friday Sale
- GOG.com Black Friday Sale
- Green Man Gaming Black Friday Sale
- Humble Bundle Fall Sale
- IndieGala 2K Black Friday Scratchy Sale
- The Steam Autumn Sale
These are just some of the countless deals you’ll find around the web and in stores over the Black Friday weekend. If any other significant deals pop up on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, we’ll be sure to add them to the list. Meanwhile, this comprehensive list should tide you over for at least the next several hours.