Samsung will make a flat Galaxy S10, but it might not be the phone you want

Samsung will sell three Galaxy S10 models next year, including a budget model and two premium phones, various reports have claimed in the past few months. A new story out of Korea which focuses on the supply chain of next-gen OLED display components reveals an interesting detail about the three phones, echoing some of the earlier rumors that suggested not all of the devices will have curved “edge” displays.

Samsung hasn’t made a flat Galaxy S phone in a few years now, favoring the dual-edge design for its flagship handset. In fact, there hasn’t been a flat Galaxy Note model in a while either. But come 2019, Samsung will launch a flat 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 version, per ETNews, which should be good news to those Samsung fans who prefer flat screens over curved ones.

However, the flat Galaxy S10 may not be as exciting as the more expensive models, which will come in two sizes, including 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch, both sporting curved edges, according to the same report.

It’s unclear at this time whether the cheaper Galaxy S10 will share the same hardware with the more expensive models. Samsung’s premium Galaxy S10 will likely be powered by the Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 8150 flagship chips, but flat Galaxy S10 might pack a mid-range processor.

Comparatively, Apple also launched three iPhones this year, but the cheapest one, the iPhone XR, has the same guts as the iPhone XS, which means it’s faster than any 2018 Android flagship.

Previous reports did say the Galaxy S10 won’t have an in-display fingerprint sensor, and that it won’t have a triple-lens camera on the back either. The iPhone XR also has just one camera on the back, while the iPhone XS phones both feature dual-cam shooters. Samsung has already started mass-producing Galaxy S10 panels, ETNews also said, and the phone is expected to launch at MWC 2019 in late February.