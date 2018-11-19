One might think Black Friday 2018 takes place this Friday, November 23rd, but smart shoppers know that only rookies wait until Friday to hunt for bargains. The actual Black Friday sales even starts in most stores on Thanksgiving Day, November 22nd, but Black Friday deals are already live right now at every major retailer on the internet. The BGR Deals team has been scouring every website you can think of to find all the best bargains to recommend to you this week, and we just raided their files to see what kind of killer deals retailers are cooking up this year. After all, the BGR Deals team is the best in the business when it comes to finding the greatest deals on the web, and we have our own holiday shopping to do so there’s no way we’re leaving that resource untapped.

We don’t want to be greedy though, so now it’s time to share the love with our readers. There are some truly incredible early Black Friday deals out there that are already live now, and we just dug through hundreds of them to find the 10 best bargains you can already buy. In this post you’ll find a killer deal on the Roomba 960 that’s actually $50 cheaper than iRobot’s official Black Friday sale, the lowest price ever (just $51!) on the awesome smartwatch with insane 30-day battery life, a year of PlayStation Plus membership at its lowest price ever, $100 off the Anova Sous Vide precision cooker and $24 off the brand new Anova Sous Vide Nano, a $400 Dyson cordless vacuum for $216, one of LG’s best 55-inch OLED TVs ever at its lowest price, $25 for the Fire TV Stick, $35 Fire TV Stick 4K, and plenty more. Check out our picks for the top 10 early Black Friday 2018 deals below.

Before we list them all out, a few links you should have:

With that out of the way, let’s get to the list!

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power* for improved pick-up performance

Patented iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology allows the robot to map its surroundings to clean an entire level of your home

Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair

Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes instantly adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with floors

High-Efficiency Filter captures 99% of allergens, pollen, and dust as small as 10 microns

Clean and schedule from anywhere with the iRobot HOME App; compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant

Automatically recharges and resumes cleaning to complete the entire job

Featuring these other Roomba robot essentials – Wi-Fi Connectivity, Edge-Sweeping Brush, Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, Patented Dirt Detect Technology, Smart Navigation, Works on Carpets and Hard Floors

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System

Single sound bar provides better sound quality compared to your TV.The Solo 5 TV sound system is an easy solution, with advanced technologies that deliver the clear audio your TV can’t.

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any of your devices

One connection to your TV. Optical audio input (digital); Coaxial audio input (digital); 3.5 mm aux input (analog)

Universal remote controls TV, bass, Bluetooth connections and more

Speaker:2.6 H x 21.6 W x 3.4 D (3.73 lbs), Remote control:4.1 H x 1.6 W x 0.4 D (5 oz)

Fire TV Stick with 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote

Our best-selling Fire TV Stick, with the 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills with access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more.

Access millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox.

Launch and control content with the included 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote. Simply say, “Play Game of Thrones” or “Launch Netflix” and Alexa will respond instantly. Plus, play music, find movie show times, order a pizza, and more—just ask

No cable or satellite? No problem. Watch the best of live TV and sports from AMC, HGTV, ESPN, FOX, and others with a subscription to DIRECTV NOW, PlayStation Vue, or top-rated primetime shows with CBS All Access.

Amazon Prime membership unlocks thousands of movies and TV episodes, including “Thursday Night Football”, Amazon Original Series, Prime Video Channels, and ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music.

Pick up where you left off. Bring hit shows and movies with you when you travel. Plug Fire TV Stick into any TV’s HDMI port, connect to Wi-Fi, and continue streaming.

Play current favorites or quickly discover what to watch next directly from the Home screen.

Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra HD streaming, with more storage for apps and games than any other 4K streaming media stick.

Launch and control all your favorite movies and TV shows with the next-gen Alexa Voice Remote. New power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, sound bar, and receiver.

Enjoy brilliant picture and immersive sound with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos.

Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and others.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, plus millions of websites like YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit.

Alexa on Fire TV provides the most comprehensive voice experience of any streaming media player—view live camera feeds, check the weather, dim the lights, and stream music.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music.

No cable or satellite? No problem. Watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to Hulu and PlayStation Vue.

Sandisk Ultra 128GB Micro SDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter

Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets

Transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s**

Rated A1 for faster app performance3 and UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback1

Shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof2

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker | WI-FI + Bluetooth

ANOVA PRECISION COOKER WI-FI – Perfect to cook from anywhere with WI-FI. Serves up to 12. Fits on any pot. Adjustable clamp

COOK LIKE A PRO – The Anova Precision Cooker allows anyone to cook a restaurant-quality meal at home. Our sous vide Circulator is the perfect kitchen appliance for hands-off cooking of vegetables, meat and much more with consistent control and precision. We’re so confident in our product Anova backs it with a 2-year warranty

PERFECT RESULTS, EVERY TIME – Precision Cooking enables you to produce results that are impossible to achieve through any other cooking method. No dry edges and no rare centers. Juices and flavors don’t escape. Food comes out perfectly moist and tender. Continuous temperature control provides reliable and consistent results, every time. Perfect for vegetables, meat, fruit, cheese and much more

SMART DEVICE CONTROL & COOKING NOTIFICATIONS – The Precision Cooker can be controlled remotely with smart devices, allowing you to escape from the kitchen while you cook. Simply download the Anova app to easily monitor, adjust or control the device from your iPhone and Android or other smart devices. The Precision Cooker also provides you cooking notifications while you’re out of the kitchen so you’ll know when your food is ready. The Precision Cooker’s WI-FI connection allows you to control the device from anywhere

EASY TO USE – Simply attach the Precision Cooker to any pot, add water, drop in desired food in a sealed bag or glass jar. Start cooking with the touch of a button. The sous vide cooker’s timer and precise temperature control allow you to step away and relax while your food cooks perfectly. No additional equipment needed

GET CREATIVE WITH 1,000+ RECIPES – Choose from sous vide guides and recipes created for home cooks of every skill level by award-winning chefs, with simple directions to walk through each recipe with ease. All available free of charge. Great for beginner and veteran chefs!

SIMPLE TO CLEAN – The Precision Cooker’s detachable stainless steel skirt and disks are dishwasher safe making this kitchen appliance easy to clean and maintain

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones

Truly wireless sport headphones for total freedom of movement, packed full of technology that makes music sound clear and powerful

Earbuds are sweat and weather resistant (with an IPX4 rating) and come with 3 different pairs of StayHear+ Sport tips (in sizes S/M/L) that provide a comfortable and secure fit

Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case

Track lost earbuds with the Bose Connect App’s “Find My Buds” feature. Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Firmware update to improve audio video synchronization for customers using iPhones, iPads and other Bluetooth devices that support AVDTP version 1.3 or later, available via Connect app or btu.bose.com

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction

Up to 30 minutes’ run time when using a non-motorized tool

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use

Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 6 minutes of fade-free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 and engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets

75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum

Hygienic bin emptying – no need to touch the dirt. Bin volume 0.14 gallons

Quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum, to clean all around your home and car

Amazfit Bip Smartwatch by Huami

Look as Good as You Feel: With a range of colors and options, the Bip is designed to be worn as an extension of your personal style. Weighing only 1.1oz (32g), and with a bright, transflective always-on 1.28″ display, the Bip can be worn all day.

Go the Distance: Use the Amazfit Bip for up to 30 days on a single 2.5-hour charge.

Don’t Miss a Beat: Optical heart rate monitoring and built-in GPS allow you to accurately track in real-time your steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and quality of sleep. Special sport modes (running, treadmill, cycling and walking) give you even more detailed insights into your most frequent activities.

Be in the Know: The perfect companion to keep you organized and productive all day long. Receive one-way notifications for emails, SMS messages, and incoming phone calls (prompting you to take action on your smartphone), as well as alerts for Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Snap, Slack, weather forecasts, and other mobile apps

Satisfaction Guaranteed: Buy with confidence. Amazfit offers a 30-day refund policy, and 12-month new replacement warranty.

