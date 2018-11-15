Leaked Galaxy S10 chip benchmark shows performance gains, but iPhone is still king

Samsung’s next flagship smartphone will introduce two next-gen mobile processors, assuming Samsung keeps using Qualcomm and Exynos chips in its flagship devices. Samsung announced the Exynos 9820 earlier this week, while Qualcomm made the Snapdragon 855 official a while ago, though the CPU may be rebranded as Snapdragon 8150 ahead of its release. Both chips are expected to deliver big improvements over their predecessors, including overall performance gains and better energy efficiency.

A new benchmark leak for a processor that’s believed to be the Snapdragon 8150 seems to confirm the big performance bump, although the chip isn’t expected to outperform the A12 Bionic that already powers the latest iPhones.

Posted on Weibo, the new chipset’s AnTuTu score of 362292 is awfully close to the iPhone XS’s 363525 score. The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR all sport the same powerful 7nm A12 Bionic chip, of course. The only other 7nm chip on the market right now, Mate 20 Pro’s Kirin 980, scored 313561 in the same test.

But the chip scores significantly lower than the A12 Bionic in the Geekbench 4 test. Benchmarks for the same msmnile were spotted on Geekbench back in early September, and scores go up to around 3700 in the single-core test and 11000 in the multi-core test. The iPhone XS and XR, meanwhile, top 4700 and 11000 in the same tests. Last year’s iPhone X and iPhone 8 score around 4200 and 10300 in the same tests. The Galaxy S9’s scores hover at around 3700 in single-core and 9000 in multi-core. The S9+, however, only slightly tops 263000 in AnTuTu.

The Weibo leaker noted that the Snapdragon 8150 should be an eight-core CPU featuring a 1+3+4 cores setup — that’s large, medium, and small cores with frequencies set at 2.85GHz, 2.4GHz, and 1.78GHz, respectively. The 8150 platform should also include a new Adreno 640 GPU, which is expected to be 20% faster than the Adreno 630.

The Galaxy S10 will be unveiled in February at MWC 2019, according to rumors, and it should be released before the end of March. We’ll probably see more benchmark scores for both the Snapdragon 8150 and the Exynos 9820 long before then.