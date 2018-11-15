This beautiful Galaxy F concept makes a strong case for foldable phones

The prospect of turning a phone that’s no bigger than the current smartphone size I use into a small tablet sounds more and more exciting to me now that I’ve seen Samsung unveil the Infinity Flex display of the Galaxy F foldable handset that’s supposed to launch at some point in the first quarter of 2019. Samsung, however, didn’t really share the full design of the phone during its SDC18 keynote last week, obfuscating it with the help of an ugly protective case on stage. The images and videos it shared online were more revealing, but they didn’t paint the full picture either. So it’s up to concept creators to imagine what the Galaxy F will look like.

A few days ago we showed you an exciting Galaxy F concept video that imagined the Galaxy F of our dreams. And now we have more unofficial renders that of the Galaxy F, courtesy of Let’s Go DIgital, a Dutch blog known for his patent discoveries related to Samsung’s foldable phone efforts.

As you can see in these renders, the blog shows the phone in various positions, including folded and open modes, as well as partially folded in a laptop-like mode.

Image Source: Let's Go Digital

The concept features an edge-to-edge display on the inside, and a much tinier screen on the outside that would let users interact with the handset without having to open it. The design is based on the information available about the Galaxy F right now, but it’s not exactly accurate. There are several inconsistencies compared to the images Samsung has already released.

For starters, the selfie camera will be placed on the right side of the top bezel, and there are buttons on the right side of the device. Also, the phone should feature relatively symmetrical top and bottom bezels, and curved side edges. The virtual buttons at the bottom will look different on the Galaxy F, too.

The hinge mechanism seen in these pictures, while interesting and based on Samsung patents, comes with too big a gap. According to images and videos shared by Samsung, the phone should fold almost perfectly with the two sides of the internal screen almost touching each other. Also, the phone should be a bit thicker than the concept above.

Here are all the details about the Galaxy F phone that Samsung didn’t really talk about on stage during the keynote, and the various tech innovations that make foldable phones finally possible.