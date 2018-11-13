Black Friday 2018 officially kicks off on Thanksgiving Day next week, but we all know the drill by now. The actual Black Friday shopping event is so chaotic and competitive that retailers all start their big Black Friday sales long in advance. This way shoppers can take their time and check out all the best deals retails have to offer, rather than just panic-buying a few things and then giving up.
All three of the nation’s top retailers have begun their early Black Friday sales at this point, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon. There are plenty of killer deals to be found on each of their respective websites, but we dug through hundreds of deals so you don’t have to. In this post, you’ll find the beast early Black Friday deals available from all three of these huge retailers, and there are definitely some killer deals to be found.
At Amazon, you can get an air fryer for $40, a perfect egg cooker for $15, the best fast wireless charger on the planet for $19.99 with coupon code ZSNPQ9HJ, a Crock-Pot slow cooker for $16.64, Bluetooth earbuds for just $18, and plenty more. Meanwhile, Walmart has a great Apple Watch Series 3 deal, a large air fryer for $39, a 50-inch 4K TV for $249, and the lowest price ever on a Dyson V10 cordless stick vacuum. Then you’ve got Best Buy, which is offering killer deals on TVs, $30 off 23andMe’s most popular DNA test, and $100 off a Dyson upright vacuum.
Check out all of the best early Black Friday 2018 deals below.
Amazon
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) + extra band
- GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go
- Dual-core processor for faster app performance (2)
- Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
- Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean (3)
- Alumninum case
- watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) + extra band: $259.00 (save $69)
Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer
- Cook faster, healthier meals
- Uses rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil
- Easy to use digital touchscreen with 8 preprogrammed options
- 3.2 quart basket fits up to 2 lbs of food
- Food basket is dishwasher-safe
- Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes
- Low odor, no mess
Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: $39.00 (save $30)
Sharp 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart LED TV
Key Features:
- Screen Size (Diag.): 50″
- Backlight Type: LED
- Resolution: 2160p
- Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- Smart Functionality: yes
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees
- OSD Language: English, French, Spanish
- Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2
- HDR: Yes
Connectivity:
- HDMI Inputs: 3
- Component: 1
- Composite: 1
- Ethernet: 1
- Tuner: Digital ATSC
- USB Ports: 3
- Built-in WiFi: yes
- Analog Audio Out: 1
- Digital Audio Out: 1
What’s In The Box:
- Remote Control
- Batteries
- Power Cord
Wall-mountable:
- VESA Standard
Support and Warranty:
- 1yr Manufacturers Warranty
Sharp 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart LED TV: $249.00 (save $150)
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead
- Big machine suction power.
- Most powerful suction of any cord-free stick vacuum.
- More brush bar power to deep clean carpets and remove ground-in dirt.
- Transforms to a handheld.
- Perfectly balanced to clean up high.
- Reaches under low furniture.
- Whole machine filtration captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.
- Up to 60 minutes fade-free power.
- Point and shoot hygienic dirt ejector
- Acoustically engineered.
- Unpleasant tones eliminated.
- Three power modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type.
- Extra tools for whole home and car cleaning.
- Convenient docking station
- Tools: combination tool, crevice tool
- Bin Size: 0.54 Liters
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $359.75 (save $140)
KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
- Soft Start helps to avoid ingredient splash and flour puff by starting at a lower speed
- Tilt-Head Design allows clear access to the bowl to easily add ingredients for a recipe
- 10 Optimized Speeds powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe
- Stainless steel bowl holds 4.5 quarts
- Model includes (1) Coated Flat Beater, (1) Coated Dough Hook, (1) 6-Wire Whip
- Onyx black color is perfect for any color scheme
- Great addition to your kitchen appliances, or as a gift for a new home-owner
KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $189.00 (save $40)
Best Buy
Samsung – 50″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
PurColor™
Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture.
Essential Contrast
Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes.
HDR
View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+.
4K UHD
See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD.
Game Mode
Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag.
UHD Engine™
A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality
Motion Rate 120
Smooth action on fast-moving content.
Contrast Enhancer
Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen.
HDR formats supported
HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition.
Clean Cable Solution®
Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look.
Slim design
An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire.
Universal browse
An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide.
Connect & Share
Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen.
Samsung remote control
Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus.
HDMI
Enjoy higher-quality audio and video with an HDMI connection that transmits both signals over a single cable. Compatible with next generation Ultra HD Blu-ray™ players and HDR content decoding. Includes 1 Audio Return Channel (ARC).
Wi-Fi
Enjoy your favorite on-demand content seamlessly through your existing network with built-in Wi-Fi (802.11N).
Dolby Digital Plus
Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity.
49.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)
A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Advanced TV sound
Two 10W speakers.
Manage the viewing experience for your kids
The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.
Samsung – 50″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $329.99 (save $120)
LG – 60″ Class – LED – UK6090 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR
Quad-core processor
Why does LG Ultra HD TV look so good? At its heart is the mighty quad-core processor that works tirelessly to reduce distracting video noise, enhance sharpness and assure accurate colors.
4K Active HDR
The multi-format 4K high dynamic range support includes HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization.
webOS
Stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks on this LG Smart TV with webOS.
Slim unibody
This striking design innovation surrounds the 4K screen with a barely-there bezel on all four sides plus a single-piece back panel for a sleek, seamless aesthetic that adds sophistication to any room.
Ultra surround
Surround yourself with heart-pounding audio inspired by today’s sophisticated movie soundtracks. Ultra Surround delivers an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channels, requiring only the built-in speakers of the TV.
True Color Accuracy
Uses advanced color mapping technology to effectively correct color distortions and deliver a picture that is accurate and natural.
60″ screen
A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space.
2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images
Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.
Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options
Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.
LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions
They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.
Advanced TV sound
Two 10W speakers, ULTRA Surround.
3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection
High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.
2 USB inputs
Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.
LG – 60″ Class – LED – UK6090 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $549.99 (save $150)
Samsung – Galaxy Tab A – 10.1″ – 16GB
Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) operating system
Productivity and entertainment at your fingertips. Download apps, games, movies, music and eBooks from Google Play. Cloud integration provides a seamless experience across all Android devices.
10.1″ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution
This high-resolution screen is ideal for gaming and streaming HD content.
16GB internal storage
Plenty of space for music, movies, photos, and more.
Octa-core processor
The right combination of fast performance and power efficiency. It allows rapid multitasking, delivers smooth response and unleashes stunning graphics.
Dual cameras for photos and face-to-face chat
2MP front camera and 8MP rear camera.
Samsung – Galaxy Tab A – 10.1″ – 16GB: $179.99 (save $100)
23andMe – DNA Test – Ancestry Personal Genetic Service
Ancestry personal genetic service
Provide a saliva sample using 23andMe at-home kit and send it back, the results are ready in about six to eight weeks.
Get detailed breakdown of your ancestry
Find and connect with new DNA relatives from around the world.
No additional lab fee is required
You always have the option to upgrade for an extra cost in order to add health reports.
23andMe – DNA Test – Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: $69.00 (save $30)
Dyson – Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum
Radial Root Cyclone technology
Along with a self-adjusting cleaner head ensures you can clean thoroughly without losing suction.
Multiple carpet height adjustments
Allow you to take on a variety of carpets and bare floor with ease.
Combination and stair tool with tool holster
Helps you take on the stairs and other tough-to-clean areas in the home.
Reusable cyclonic cloth filter
Removes dust and other potential allergens to promote a healthy living environment.
30′ cord
Enables you to clean a large area before needing to change outlets.
Bagless technology
Saves you time and energy with no bags to replace.
13.39″ cleaning path
Helps you clean large areas efficiently.
0.55-gallon dust cup capacity
For emptying the cup less often.
Rides on a ball
For simple maneuverability.
Dyson – Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum: $299.99 (save $100)
Shop Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale right here.