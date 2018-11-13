Black Friday 2018 officially kicks off on Thanksgiving Day next week, but we all know the drill by now. The actual Black Friday shopping event is so chaotic and competitive that retailers all start their big Black Friday sales long in advance. This way shoppers can take their time and check out all the best deals retails have to offer, rather than just panic-buying a few things and then giving up.

All three of the nation’s top retailers have begun their early Black Friday sales at this point, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon. There are plenty of killer deals to be found on each of their respective websites, but we dug through hundreds of deals so you don’t have to. In this post, you’ll find the beast early Black Friday deals available from all three of these huge retailers, and there are definitely some killer deals to be found.

At Amazon, you can get an air fryer for $40, a perfect egg cooker for $15, the best fast wireless charger on the planet for $19.99 with coupon code ZSNPQ9HJ, a Crock-Pot slow cooker for $16.64, Bluetooth earbuds for just $18, and plenty more. Meanwhile, Walmart has a great Apple Watch Series 3 deal, a large air fryer for $39, a 50-inch 4K TV for $249, and the lowest price ever on a Dyson V10 cordless stick vacuum. Then you’ve got Best Buy, which is offering killer deals on TVs, $30 off 23andMe’s most popular DNA test, and $100 off a Dyson upright vacuum.

Check out all of the best early Black Friday 2018 deals below.

Amazon

Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) + extra band

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

Dual-core processor for faster app performance (2)

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean (3)

Alumninum case

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) + extra band: $259.00 (save $69)

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer

Cook faster, healthier meals

Uses rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil

Easy to use digital touchscreen with 8 preprogrammed options

3.2 quart basket fits up to 2 lbs of food

Food basket is dishwasher-safe

Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes

Low odor, no mess

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: $39.00 (save $30)

Sharp 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart LED TV

Key Features:

Screen Size (Diag.): 50″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: yes

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

OSD Language: English, French, Spanish

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2

HDR: Yes

Connectivity:

HDMI Inputs: 3

Component: 1

Composite: 1

Ethernet: 1

Tuner: Digital ATSC

USB Ports: 3

Built-in WiFi: yes

Analog Audio Out: 1

Digital Audio Out: 1

What’s In The Box:

Remote Control

Batteries

Power Cord

Wall-mountable:

VESA Standard

Support and Warranty:

1yr Manufacturers Warranty

Sharp 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart LED TV: $249.00 (save $150)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead

Big machine suction power.

Most powerful suction of any cord-free stick vacuum.

More brush bar power to deep clean carpets and remove ground-in dirt.

Transforms to a handheld.

Perfectly balanced to clean up high.

Reaches under low furniture.

Whole machine filtration captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Up to 60 minutes fade-free power .

. Point and shoot hygienic dirt ejector

Acoustically engineered.

Unpleasant tones eliminated.

Three power modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type.

Extra tools for whole home and car cleaning.

Convenient docking station

Tools: combination tool, crevice tool

Bin Size: 0.54 Liters

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $359.75 (save $140)

KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Soft Start helps to avoid ingredient splash and flour puff by starting at a lower speed

Tilt-Head Design allows clear access to the bowl to easily add ingredients for a recipe

10 Optimized Speeds powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe

Stainless steel bowl holds 4.5 quarts

Model includes (1) Coated Flat Beater, (1) Coated Dough Hook, (1) 6-Wire Whip

Onyx black color is perfect for any color scheme

Great addition to your kitchen appliances, or as a gift for a new home-owner

KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $189.00 (save $40)

Best Buy

Samsung – 50″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

PurColor™ Enjoy millions of shades of color, fine-tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture.

Essential Contrast Discern lifelike details in the brightest and dimmest scenes. HDR View stunning high-dynamic-range content with a TV designed to support HDR10+. 4K UHD See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD. Game Mode Get a leg up on the competition, thanks to an optimized gaming experience with minimal input lag. UHD Engine™ A powerful processor optimizes your content for 4K picture quality Motion Rate 120 Smooth action on fast-moving content. Contrast Enhancer Experience a greater sense of depth with optimized contrast across all areas of the screen. HDR formats supported HDR10 (Static MetaData), HDR10+ (Dynamic MetaData), HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma). All Samsung 4K UHD TVs also meet the CTA HDR-Compatible Definition. Clean Cable Solution® Neatly manages cords for a crisp, clean look. Slim design An elegant, slim design for a modern look you’ll admire. Universal browse An easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows with a single universal guide. Connect & Share Sync your TV to your compatible smartphone to access and control your content on the big screen. Samsung remote control Adjusts TV functions and navigates Samsung Smart TV menus. HDMI Enjoy higher-quality audio and video with an HDMI connection that transmits both signals over a single cable. Compatible with next generation Ultra HD Blu-ray™ players and HDR content decoding. Includes 1 Audio Return Channel (ARC). Wi-Fi Enjoy your favorite on-demand content seamlessly through your existing network with built-in Wi-Fi (802.11N). Dolby Digital Plus Enjoy the ultimate digital sound quality on all your favorite movies, TV shows and streaming content. Dolby Digital Plus optimizes your entertainment experience with enhanced sound richness and clarity. 49.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner) A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound Two 10W speakers.

Manage the viewing experience for your kids The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 50″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $329.99 (save $120)

LG – 60″ Class – LED – UK6090 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

Quad-core processor Why does LG Ultra HD TV look so good? At its heart is the mighty quad-core processor that works tirelessly to reduce distracting video noise, enhance sharpness and assure accurate colors. 4K Active HDR The multi-format 4K high dynamic range support includes HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization. webOS Stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more with just a few clicks on this LG Smart TV with webOS. Slim unibody This striking design innovation surrounds the 4K screen with a barely-there bezel on all four sides plus a single-piece back panel for a sleek, seamless aesthetic that adds sophistication to any room. Ultra surround Surround yourself with heart-pounding audio inspired by today’s sophisticated movie soundtracks. Ultra Surround delivers an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channels, requiring only the built-in speakers of the TV. True Color Accuracy Uses advanced color mapping technology to effectively correct color distortions and deliver a picture that is accurate and natural. 60″ screen A great size for a living room or mid-sized home theater space. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound Two 10W speakers, ULTRA Surround. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

2 USB inputs Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

LG – 60″ Class – LED – UK6090 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $549.99 (save $150)

Samsung – Galaxy Tab A – 10.1″ – 16GB

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) operating system Productivity and entertainment at your fingertips. Download apps, games, movies, music and eBooks from Google Play. Cloud integration provides a seamless experience across all Android devices.

10.1″ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution This high-resolution screen is ideal for gaming and streaming HD content. 16GB internal storage Plenty of space for music, movies, photos, and more. Octa-core processor The right combination of fast performance and power efficiency. It allows rapid multitasking, delivers smooth response and unleashes stunning graphics.

Dual cameras for photos and face-to-face chat 2MP front camera and 8MP rear camera.

Samsung – Galaxy Tab A – 10.1″ – 16GB: $179.99 (save $100)

23andMe – DNA Test – Ancestry Personal Genetic Service

Ancestry personal genetic service Provide a saliva sample using 23andMe at-home kit and send it back, the results are ready in about six to eight weeks.

Get detailed breakdown of your ancestry Find and connect with new DNA relatives from around the world.

No additional lab fee is required You always have the option to upgrade for an extra cost in order to add health reports.

23andMe – DNA Test – Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: $69.00 (save $30)

Dyson – Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum

Radial Root Cyclone technology Along with a self-adjusting cleaner head ensures you can clean thoroughly without losing suction.

Multiple carpet height adjustments Allow you to take on a variety of carpets and bare floor with ease. Combination and stair tool with tool holster Helps you take on the stairs and other tough-to-clean areas in the home. Reusable cyclonic cloth filter Removes dust and other potential allergens to promote a healthy living environment. 30′ cord Enables you to clean a large area before needing to change outlets. Bagless technology Saves you time and energy with no bags to replace. 13.39″ cleaning path Helps you clean large areas efficiently. 0.55-gallon dust cup capacity For emptying the cup less often.

Rides on a ball For simple maneuverability.

Dyson – Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum: $299.99 (save $100)

