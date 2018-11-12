GameStop’s Pre-Black Friday 2018 ad has deals on consoles and games

While many of the major US retailers have already unveiled their full Black Friday 2018 ads, GameStop is taking its sweet time showing us everything it plans to offer on Friday. On Monday, the video game retailer shared what seems to be a limited preview of its selection of Black Friday deals, with a full ad still to come.

We’re going to have to wait at least a few more days before we know the full extent of GameStop’s Black Friday 2018 plans, but we do know that sales will begin on November 18th and last until November 26th.

Here are some of the highlights from the truncated, two-page GameStop Black Friday 2018 ad:

Consoles

Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle (1TB) : $199.99 (was $299.99)

: $199.99 (was $299.99) Save $70 on any Xbox One X or Xbox One S consoles

PlayStation 4 1TB Bundle (includes Marvel’s Spider-Man): $199.99 (was $299.99)

Accessories

DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers : $38.99 (was $59.99)

: $38.99 (was $59.99) PlayStation VR CREED: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR Bundle : $249.99 (was $349.99)

: $249.99 (was $349.99) Save $100 on all PlayStation VR bundles (starting at $199.99)

Video Games

Forza Horizon 4 : $39.99 (was $59.99)

: $39.99 (was $59.99) God of War : $29.99 (was $59.99)

: $29.99 (was $59.99) Sea of Thieves : $29.99 (was $59.99)

: $29.99 (was $59.99) State of Decay 2 : $19.99 (was $29.99)

: $19.99 (was $29.99) PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds : $19.99 (was $29.99)

: $19.99 (was $29.99) Detroit: Become Human : $19.99 (was $39.99)

: $19.99 (was $39.99) Overwatch: Legendary Edition : $19.99 (was $59.99)

: $19.99 (was $59.99) Astro Bot: Rescue Mission : $19.99 (was $39.99)

: $19.99 (was $39.99) The Last of Us Remastered : $14.99 (was $19.99)

: $14.99 (was $19.99) Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: $9.99 (was $19.99)

This is just a taste of what GameStop will have to offer next week, but at least you can start making your list now.