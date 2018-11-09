Russo brothers just trolled fans yet again over the ‘Avengers 4’ title

If there’s one thing you should expect from the Russo brothers, who directed a few of the best Marvel movies so far including Civil War and Infinity War, it’s that they won’t really reveal anything about an upcoming film. This is especially true when that movie is the highly anticipated — and still untitled — Avengers 4 flick. They will, however, troll fans every chance they get, and they just did it again.

A few weeks ago, the Russos shared a picture on social media along with a cryptic message that was enough for Avengers fans to start digging for clues for the Avengers 4 title.

Then on Thursday they pulled a similar trick during an ask-me-anything streaming session over on Instagram. The purpose of the AMA was to answer some questions about Avengers 4, but then they decided to use it as an opportunity to troll us yet again. It was Joe Russo manning the post, iO9 explains, and the director said the film’s current duration is about three hours, although the film is still in post-production.

Avengers 4 has more than 3,000 digital effects, and some of them still need to be completed. Meanwhile, Alan Silvestri is composing the score for the next Avengers picture. Joe also said that Avengers 4 has the highest stakes of any Marvel movie yet, as though that really needed to be said.

But guess what happened when questions about the film’s title started to pile in? Joe was just about to answer when he got disconnected. That’s epic trolling from everyone involved in marketing the movie, and it’s exactly what we’d expect from an “AMA” session with the directors of the film that will probably shatter every imaginable record come next May.

So far, Avengers: Annihilation is the rumored title for the film. As for the first trailer, we expect it to drop later this month although nothing is official on that front either.