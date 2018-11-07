Meijer’s Black Friday ad is official: Cheap iPads, Apple Watch 3, Xbox One X, and TV deals

Meijer’s Black Friday discounts begin online on Thursday, November 22nd, and the prices are valid through Black Friday. That’s according to Meijer’s leaked Black Friday flyer, which has already found its way online.
First discovered by Early Black Friday, Meijer’s holiday shopping catalogs are already official, complete with plenty of tech deals, featuring discounts on Apple gear, TVs, consoles, video games, wearables, and more.
Here’s are some of the best tech and gaming deals you can expect from Meijer’s Black Friday 2018 event:
Consoles and games
- $429.99 Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle (save $70) – and $30 off at next purchase coupon
- $299.99 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle
- $199.99 PSVR Astro Bot and Moss Bundle (save $100)
- $199.99 Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle (save $100)
- $79.99 Nintendo 2DS Super Mario Maker Edition
TVs
- $599.99 65-inch LG Smart 4K UHD TV (save $300)
- $399.99 65-inch Element Smart Amazon 4K UHD TV (save $400)
- $399.99 55-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV (save $230)
- $379.99 55-inch Vizio Smart 4K UHD TV (save $100)
- $199.99 55-inch Element Smart Roku 4K UHD TV (save $300)
- $199.99 55-inch Element 4K UHD Smart Amazon Fire TV (save $150)
- $299.99 50-inch Vizio Smart 4K UHD TV (save $150)
- $219.99 50-inch Element Smart 4K UHD TV (save $189)
- $329.99 49-inch LG Smart 4K UHD TV (save $200)
- $279.99 43-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV (save $200)
- $219.99 43-inch LG LED TV (save $110)
- $199.99 40-inch Vizio Smart LED TV (save $30)
- $129.99 40-inch Element LED HD TV (save $100)
- $169.99 32-inch Samsung LED TV (save $10) – and $20 off at next purchase coupon
- $89.99 32-inch Element LED HD TV (save $60)
- $149 Apple TV – $50 off at next purchase coupon
- $59.99 Amazon Fire TV Cube (save $60)
- $49.99 Roku Ultra (save $50)
- $25 Google Chromecast (save $10)
- $24.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (save $15)
Smartphones and tablets
- $79.99 32GB iPhone SE (save $60)
- $649 64GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro – $125 off at next purchase coupon
- $399 128GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro – $100 off at next purchase coupon
- $329 or more 6th-gen iPad – $100 off at next purchase coupon
- $69.99 Amazon Fire Kid’s Edition 7-inch Android tablet (save $30)
- $29.99 Amazon Fire 7-inch Android tablet (save $20)
Wearables
- $279 or more Apple Watch Series 3 – $100 off at next purchase coupon
- $149.95 Fitbit Versa (save $50) – and $30 off at next purchase coupon
- $119.95 Fitbit Charge 3 (save $30) – and $30 off at next purchase coupon
Miscellaneous
- $199 32GB iPod touch – $50 off at next purchase coupon
- $179 Nest Learning Thermostat 3 (save $70)
- $129.95 Beats Powerbeats 3 (save $70) – and $30 off at next purchase coupon
- $129.95 Beats Pill (save $50) – and $30 off at next purhchase coupon
- $99.95 Beats EP Headphones (save $30) – and $30 off at next purchase coupon
- $99.95 Google Home Hub (save $50)
- $89.99 Amazon Echo Spot (save $40)
- $79 Google Home (save $50)
- $69 Amazon Echo (save $30.99)
- $25 Google Home Mini (save $24)
- $24 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) (save $25.99)
- $21.15 iTunes Gift Card of $25 value (save $3.85)
That’s only a taste of what Meijer’s has to offer, and the full ad is available at this link. Additionally, Meijer also published a different flyer for the entire Black Friday week, covering plenty of other deals.