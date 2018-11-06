Xiaomi is coming to New York to show off all the cool phones we can’t have

While we quibble over whether or not the Google Pixel 3’s issues make the Galaxy Note 9 the best Android phone on the market, consumers overseas are getting their hands on some of the most intriguing phones ever made. Several of those phones are being made by Chinese company Xiaomi, which revealed on Monday that it will be hosting an event in the US on December 8th to show us exactly what we’ve been missing.

On Tuesday morning, XDA Developers was among the first publications to point out that Aaron Yang, Xiaomi’s North America Operational Project Manager, asked fans on the Xiaomi subreddit to join the team at an event in New York City. He included a link to a registration form which anyone can fill out.

“Hello /r/Xiaomi Mi Fans!,” Aaron said in his post, which has yet to make much of a splash. “Xiaomi US will be hosting an event on 12/8 in New York, Time & Location TBA. Come join our party to experience our latest and greatest Xiaomi products along with meeting our team, special guests, and notable celebrities!”

It’s unclear what Xiaomi will be bringing to this US event, but the Mi Mix 3, which we’ve written about numerous times in recent weeks, should be the star of the show. With a stunning all-screen OLED display, 5G support, up to 10GB of RAM and one of the best cameras on the market, it should impress Android fans in attendance who are accustomed to Samsung, LG, HTC, and Google. At the very least, it could broaden their horizons.

As XDA points out, Xiaomi sells a multitude of devices in the United States already, including the Mi Box S multimedia streamer and the Mi Electric Scooter, but its phones aren’t currently available in this country. As far as we know, this isn’t a coming out party for Xiaomi phones in the US, but it could be the first step.