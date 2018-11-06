Blizzard says its ‘Diablo 4’ announcement wasn’t delayed

Blizzard shocked fans a few days ago when it announced the mobile version of one of its popular franchises. Diablo: Immortal should hit iPhone and Android in the near future. That’s great news for those Diablo fans looking for a similar experience on mobile, but not so good for hardcore Diablo gamers who are anxiously waiting for Diablo 4. A report then claimed that Blizzard wanted to announce Diablo 4 at the event as well, but plans changed in the weeks preceding BlizzCon. But don’t get your hopes up just yet, as Blizzard has denied everything.

“First off we want to mention that we definitely hear our community,” Blizzard said in a comment to Kotaku. “We generally don’t comment on rumors or speculation, but we can say that we didn’t pull any announcements from BlizzCon this year or have plans for other announcements. We do continue to have different teams working on multiple unannounced Diablo projects, and we look forward to announcing when the time is right.”

The comment came after the same Kotaku published a story that said Blizzard had recorded a Diablo 4 presentation video featuring co-founder Allen Adham, with the purpose of showing it at BlizzCon.

Kotaku has updated its story, claiming that the video does exist, but the timeline of Blizzard’s announcement isn’t clear. Apparently, Diablo 4 is in development, but the team wasn’t ready to commit to an announcement as the game has changed “drastically” over the past four years and may continue to evolve. The report notes that Diablo 4 has gone through at least two different iterations under different directors.

Launched in May 2012, Diablo 3 hasn’t seen any new content since 2017, although it’s just been made available on the Nintendo Switch, so there’s that. It’s unclear at this time when Diablo 4 will be unveiled, but Diablo: Immortal should arrive soon on mobile devices.

Meanwhile, fans of the franchise continue to be unhappy about Blizzard’s Diablo moves, voicing their concerns online. The best example of the outrage at Immortal, is the official trailer for the game, which has over 12,000 likes on YouTube and over 169,000 dislikes.