The 10 best movies and shows coming to Netflix in November 2018

We’ve become so accustomed to Netflix inundating our feeds with countless new originals shows and movies every month that it comes as something of a surprise when we get a sizable selection of quality licensed content. But that’s exactly what happened this month, from massive blockbusters to beloved classics to great indies.

As always, it’s hard not to mention a new Marvel movie when it gets added to Netflix. Doctor Strange will be near the top of my list of movies I’ll rewatch on a plane this month, but it’s just one of many great additions, including Children of Men, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Green Room. Plus, the sixth and final season of the now Kevin Spacey-less House of Cards is debuting this month, if you want to find out how it ends.

My honorable mention (which just barely missed the list) is Cloverfield — my all-time favorite monster movie. The new spin-off was sub-par, but if you’re looking for a solid thriller, check out Cloverfield.

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. And here’s the full list of everything that will be removed from Netflix in November, in case you want to watch these shows and movies before they expire.