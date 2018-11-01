New details about the unreleased Galaxy F leak, but is it a foldable phone?

Samsung is widely expected to show its first foldable phone at the Samsung Developer Conference next week, and to explain the concept, at least in part, to developers and consumers. We’ve been calling the phone “Galaxy F” for a few months now, and the name makes a lot of sense, given that “F” could stand for “foldable.” But while we have no confirmation that the foldable device in questions will indeed be called Galaxy F, the Galaxy F series (in whatever form it will take) appears to be real, and the first details about it have already leaked.

The Galaxy F series has model number SM-F900U, and the US firmware version has been already spotted (F900USQU0ARJ5) in tests for all US carriers. Firmware for the European version of the phone (SM-F900F) and the Asian version (SM-F900N) will soon begin testing, SamMobile reports. The site also learned that the Galaxy F will ship with 512GB of storage and dual-SIM support.

This is enough evidence to suggest that Samsung has big plans for the Galaxy F, whatever type of phone it may be. The company is readying the phone for a global launch, and the fact that it’ll come with up to 512GB of storage suggests this is a premium handset, targeting buyers ready to spend north of $1,000 on smartphones.

Samsung currently only has two flagship series, including the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note. The Galaxy F would be its third.

With all that in mind, it makes a lot of sense to assume that the Galaxy F is actually Samsung’s foldable handset. The other possibility is that the Galaxy F is Samsung’s rumored gaming phone, which is also in the works. But let’s not forget that a Galaxy X product name was spotted on Samsung’s website about a year ago, back when rumors used the Galaxy X moniker to refer to Samsung’s foldable handset. Galaxy X does sound like a more fitting name for a gaming phone from Samsung, but I’m just speculating here.