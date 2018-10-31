We had a terrific roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for you yesterday, and several of the apps in there are still free downloads today. So if you missed it, definitely go back and check it out. Once you’re done with that, we’ve got seven fresh freebies for you on Wednesday and you’ll find them all listed below.

CardioBot – Heart Rate Tracker

Normally $2.99.

Your Apple Watch measures your heart rate every 4 minutes during the day. With CardioBot, you can easily understand the data captured by the Apple Watch so you can improve your lifestyle and discover notable patterns. CardioBot is an iPhone app that reads heart rate data stored by the Apple Watch in HealthKit. The app separates readings in low, resting, high resting, and elevated heart rate through different colors and charts, allowing you to see averages at a glance. CardioBot also supports viewing data captured during workouts, and it can also provide sleep analysis information for a complete dashboard of your heart rate. All of this is done with a minimal and elegant interface that makes it easy to view statistics for individual days, browse detailed timelines, and compare day-to-day changes. This app requires an iPhone that has the Health App installed. Heart readings are read from the Health Data Store which is populated by your Apple Watch. Featured by Apple in more than 85 countries!

Download CardioBot – Heart Rate Tracker

Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers

Normally $2.99.

Text your friends with these adorable lab emoji! We currently have 36 emoji, and are still adding more. 3 Ways to Share:

• Main App

• Messages App

• Emoji Keyboard From the main app, type in a keyword into the search bar. The app will display relevant emoji. Tap one, and share to any platform: Messages, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and much more. The app also comes with a free Messages app.

• Open the Messages app.

• Tap on the App Store icon.

• Tap the 4 Circles icon in the lower left corner.

• Tap on the icon for this app.

• Tap the emoji you want to share, or touch and drag it onto a text in your conversation. We hope you enjoy this app! If this app does not live up to your expectations, please e-mail us feedback. A link is included in the Settings menu. We also appreciate emoji idea requests, which we’ll log for future updates. Thank you for downloading! ** Created with love by Emojional Apps. **

Download Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers

Eggplant Stickers

Normally $0.99.

Our favorite Eggplant Emoji is back on the market with tons of adorable poses, phrases and positions. Ever have a hard time expressing your emotions? Use Mr. Eggplant to stir fun with your friends and loved ones. Morning would be a good time to say hello with the Eggplant Sticker. Use “Ciao” when it’s off to the sack. Send your friend a standing ovation. Compliment a Tinder match with a #swiperight Eggplant. Thumbs up if you had a great time! Squeeze it into any conversation. Get excited to play with these Eggplants as they will brighten your day. Rise to the occasion and join the Eggplant movement. Spread the love!

Download Eggplant Stickers

Wave Splitter Jetski Racing

Normally $0.99.

Jump In your supercharged JetSki and take a wild ride through twisting canals and rivers, futuristic cityscapes, and mysterious research facilities. Skill, stunts, and speed will be your best allies as you grab massive air off huge waves, kick out death-defying tricks, and boost your jet ski to victory across a dynamic, ever-changing torrent of foam and spray. Try ‘Jet Ski Extreme Racing’ which give you amazing driving experience on your iPhone or iPad or iPod Touch.

Features:

***8 visually amazing and challenging Tracks.

***Simple,Smooth and effective Controls .

***Astonishing physics brings chaos to another level.

***Intelligent enemies driving racing Jet Boats.

***Highly detailed 3D Graphics.

***Two Controls Types: Touch Controls and Tilt Controls.

Download Wave Splitter Jetski Racing

Guess the Gamer

Normally $0.99.

The most UNIQUE and CREATIVE gamer quiz in the market. Put your childhood games to the ultimate memory test. Tons of classic games, hours of playful nostalgia. Use your noggin’ to guess each game puzzle from a classic game you love and cherish. Instant satisfaction after each successful solve! Complete each level to advance to the final battle. Stuck? Use hints when you simply “can’t even”. Flip the screen, scramble the letters or ask a friend – when all else fails. Our gamer quiz is fun, creative, unconventional, overly-simple, brilliantly-hard, unusually silly, game-tastic, and most importantly, challenging. HINTS:

– Magic Fill

– Remove Letters

– Auto Solve FEATURES:

– Free to Play (with in-app purchases)

– Minimal Advertisements

– Promotes Creative Thinking

– 100 Levels of Pure Game Teasers

– Picture Puzzles Try your hand at these nostalgic gamer puzzles. Try to think back to your favorite console. Was it NES, N64 or Playstation? It doesn’t matter, we have a little something for everyone! Use your brain and go back to your childhood. Forget about your job, your homework, and outdoor activites. Step into a world of power-ups and princess saving missions! Another wonderful game from the good folks at HYPER! Interactive. Download Guess the Gamer, today!

Download Guess the Gamer

Docky – Color Gradient Bars for wallpapers

Normally $1.99.

Docky is a fun new way to update and customize your phone even further! An easy to use tool, lets you choose from a wide variety of beautiful designs that personalizes your device unlike any ordinary wallpaper can. Docky works by mixing the design you like into your wallpaper. This gives your device a much more streamlined appearance, making your phone more stylish than anyone else’s. It is the only app of its kind that is compatible with the iOS7 Parallax effect ON! Pick some out now and enjoy the new updated look of your phone.

Download Docky – Color Gradient Bars for wallpapers

AR+Brush

Normally $0.99.

AR+Brush is a amazing AR app based on ARKit technology.

You can use it to draw something in the real space. take a try, you’ll know how amazing is this. If you want to try other AR related apps, you can try other apps we’ve done.

Download AR+Brush