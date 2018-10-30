The new iPad Pro design leaked just a few hours before Apple’s launch event

In just a few hours, Apple will take the stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music to unveil various new products, including the highly anticipated 2018 iPad Pro models as well as multiple new macOS desktops and laptops. While we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the design of the new iPad Pro, a new leak from a trustworthy source gives us a look at Apple’s unreleased tablet ahead of launch.

It’s unclear where well-known leaker Evan Blass got the following picture from, but the render shows the new iPad Pro design.

Of course I just bought a Pro not too long ago :P pic.twitter.com/ro12sRFQme — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 30, 2018

The focus of the image seems to be the protective case that can also safely store the Apple Pencil, so the image may have leaked from a case maker.

But the render shows us an iPad Pro we’ve come to expect from Apple this year. The tablet in the picture features an all-screen design with a minimal and symmetrical bezel going around the screen. The display features rounded corners and there’s no notch. As expected, the home button is also gone.

At the top, we should have a TrueDepth camera that would bring Face ID authentication to the iPad Pro. Face ID is expected to work both in portrait and landscape mode on the iPad, according to a recent leak.

The iPad Pro design in the image above does resemble an updated iPad icon that was recently discovered in iOS 12 code.

Other rumored features for the new iPad Pro include the replacement of the Lightning port with USB-C and a new connector for accessories, but none of them are seen in this image.

Apple’s will stream the press conference live online, starting at 10:00 AM EDT.