The first Best Buy Black Friday leak is already here

Black Friday is just around the corner which means retailers are in the final preparation stages for one of the busiest holiday shopping weeks of the season. Earlier this week, both Target and Walmart announced new details about shipping, and the first Best Buy Black Friday leak of the season is also about shipping.

Target a few days ago said it’ll offer customers free 2-day shipping without requiring a membership or a minimum purchase. Walmart followed a day later, saying that its free 2-day shipping will be expanded to include many more items this year, but minimum orders are still set at $35.

Best Buy will do free shipping on everything as well, all season long, according to a toy catalog published by BestBlackFriday. As you can see in the image at the end of this post, Best Buy doesn’t say anything about a minimum order and there appears to be no fine print on the matter.

The ad scan also reveals that Best Buy will continue to do price-matching, and that fast store pickup will allow customers to pick up their orders in one hour this holiday season.

If you’re shopping for toys already, the 24-page toy catalog is available at this link. It also contains a bunch of tech products including the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS 4 consoles, a couple of Chromebooks, activity trackers, photo gear, as well as drones and electric scooters — hey, they all qualify as toys. There’s also a code that will let you save 25% on one toy, which you might want to take advantage of if your Santa list is pretty big on toys.

The Best Buy Black Friday ad you want, the ones with all the hot electronics deal in, isn’t going to be available for a few more days.

